Black Widow Promo Reveals New Look at Yelena Belova Revealed for Toy Fair

We're just a few months away from the release of Marvel Studios' first project of 2020 with Black Widow set to premiere in theaters in May. And while this movie will delve into the Natasha Romanoff's past before the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, fans are hopeful that we'll get a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's also a lot of speculation surrounding Florence Pugh's new character Yelena Belova, who in the comics becomes the second secret agent to take on the mantle of the Black Widow.

Thanks to newly released cards from Topps, we now have another good look at Yelena in her new Black Widow costume, revealing a detailed look at her debut appearance. Check it out below:

Because Natasha sacrificed herself to retrieve the Soul Stone during the events of Avengers: Endgame, many fans are speculating that the torch will be passed onto Yelena with Pugh's character becoming the new Black Widow in the MCU, but the actress denied that this is what will take place in the film.

"No, I actually will say when we were making it, it wasn’t anything like that at all," Pugh told Uproxx. "And I am saying it very honestly, it certainly didn’t feel like a passing of the torch kind of film when we were making it. And I think the direction and the feeling and the vibe behind it was genuinely just trying to make this complicated and painful story. And do it justice because a lot of fans have been waiting for her film. And also a lot of people I think will appreciate this story."

Scarlett Johansson herself said the film is playing up the themes of family, which has become core to Natasha's life since her time in the Avengers.

"We just wrapped Black Widow like two weeks ago or something like that so it’s very fresh in my mind and I don’t have the total perspective on it yet," Johansson told Vanity Fair. "It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family. I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

Black Widow premieres in theaters on May 1st.

