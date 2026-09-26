The MCU Spider-Man Already Has the Perfect Norman Osborn in This Two-Time Oscar Nominee

Among Marvel heroes, Spider-Man is arguably the most prolific on the big screen. Sure, Iron Man and Wolverine have amassed a comparable number of lead film roles, but only Robert Downey Jr. and Hugh Jackman, respectively, have played them. The fact that three actors have played live-action Peter Parkers and countless animated arachnid heroes — led by Miles Morales — appeared in the Spider-Verse movies gives the webslinger the edge as Marvel’s most accomplished and reliable movie star.

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So it’s even more shocking to realize that the MCU’s Peter Parker still hasn’t faced arguably his greatest enemy. Even if Tom Holland’s Spider-Man came to blows with Willem Dafoe’s iconic Green Goblin from the Sam Raimi-directed trilogy, he still hasn’t come across his own version of Norman Osborn. According to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Oscorp and presumably the Osborn family itself don’t currently exist in the MCU. However, the game-changing events of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars may create a scenario in which a new actor could take on the iconic Norman Osborn. If that happens, the MCU has already lined up the perfect actor for the role.

Why Colman Domingo Would Be the Perfect Norman Osborn

When he played Norman Osborn, Dafoe brought not only charismatic presence but a fearless commitment to going big when it came time to go full Goblin and the kind of gravitas only an acclaimed talent like the Oscar-nominated actor could bring. Colman Domingo has all these same characteristics, and he was even previously rumored to join the MCU as a very different character. Most impressively, the beloved actor has already successfully made Norman Osborn his own.

Since 2025, Domingo has voiced the character for the Disney+ animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. And he has all the hallmarks of a classic MCU casting choice. For one, Domingo has already received two Academy Award nominations and has heavy Oscar buzz for his transformative work in Michael. The MCU often recruits such celebrated talent to help ground its superheroic tales. Also, at 56 years old, he is the perfect age to believably have the status and power the character deserves, making him a more formidable foe for Holland’s twenty-something Spider-Man.

Most importantly, Domingo’s screen presence — while equally capable of both charm and menace — feels distinctive from Dafoe’s take. Likely, a big part of why Dafoe’s Norman Osborn was imported into the MCU is because of how iconic his performance was. In 2014, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 tried to do its own Green Goblin, with Dane DeHaan’s Harry Osborn stepping onto the glider in a move that failed to connect. But Domingo has already laid the groundwork for how his smooth, conniving Osborn could slide into the MCU. And it might be just the right time to start planning his grand entrance.

Avengers: Secret Wars Sets the Stage for His Live-Action Debut

In the first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Norman Osborn is positioned as an ally and mentor to Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames). Season 2 will likely see him take a step closer to full-on villainous territory. Although this animated version takes place somewhere else in the multiverse, it continues to serve as a solid testing ground for Domingo’s ability to make this character his own. It’s easy enough to see Marvel bringing a similar variant into the MCU, particularly with the semi-reset ahead.

If its comic book counterpart is any indication, Avengers: Secret Wars will see the multiverse consolidated down into the MCU’s Earth-616. This gives Marvel the chance to cherry-pick which characters from past multiversal projects they want to incorporate. Likely new additions to this universe will include the Fantastic Four and Deadpool. But it’s also a rare opportunity to rewrite reality to include elements from the comics that haven’t existed in the MCU just yet. There’s a window for power-hungry characters like Norman Osborn to enter the chat and take advantage.

In particular, the 2008-2009 Marvel arc “Dark Reign” sees Norman Osborn step into a position of global power, putting his resources behind SHIELD and initially naming himself its director. He even assembles his own team of Dark Avengers, and while the MCU may not follow this storyline directly, it lays a clear blueprint for future movies — including perhaps Destin Daniel Cretton’s announced Spider-Man 5 — to follow. If Earth-616 is in a state of disarray after Secret Wars (think the extensive aftermath of the Blip), Norman Osborn could rise up to fill that power vacuum. And if he does, Marvel thankfully already has Domingo on speed dial.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 debuts in early 2027.