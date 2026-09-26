Marvel May Have Just Confirmed Tobey Maguire Isn’t In Avengers: Doomsday (But There’s Still Hope)

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame Encore.

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Following the release of Avengers: Endgame Encore, excitement for Avengers: Doomsday has only increased, and with it has come a swell of rumors and theories. Shockingly, Anthony Russo just gave away one massive Doomsday detail, confirming that Steve Rogers staying in the past caused Doomsday. However, there are still so many mysteries on the table, from what exactly Doctor Doom is doing with Bruce Banner now that he’s taken him in one of the additional scenes of Endgame Encore to who else might be appearing in the movie (with many still holding out hope for Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch’s return, although that’s feeling less and less likely). One very prominent name that has surfaced regarding who could appear in the movie is Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man—an idea that began with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene.

Specifically, that scene showed Ned’s Spidey Tracker detecting Spider-Man in space, immediately raising questions about how and why that would be the case. Particularly because of his epic return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans quickly began to speculate that this might not be Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but Maguire’s. Sadly, despite the excitement over the idea, Endgame Encore may have just made that unlikely. In the mid-credits scene in which Banner is taken by Doom, the tech around Banner begins glitching. It’s difficult to spot, but these glitches actually match those seen on the Spidey Tracker in the post-credits scene of Brand New Day. Presumably, this means that, just like Banner, Peter has been taken by Doom, and that’s why he appeared in space. Theoretically, this means the rumor about Maguire isn’t true, but even if it was Doom taking Peter in Brand New Day, there’s still an opportunity for Maguire’s MCU return.

The Very Nature of Doomsday Means Countless Appearances Are Possible

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

Although the mysterious Spidey Tracker scene might be explained (however, it should be noted, that’s not confirmed), that doesn’t mean Maguire automatically isn’t in Doomsday. In fact, by its very nature, Doomsday is the perfect opportunity for the MCU to bring in essentially anyone it wants. Already, from yet another post-credits scene in Endgame Encore, we know that the TVA is tracking thousands of incursions happening at once. With so many universes coming together, it would make complete sense for Maguire to appear—especially if his universe is in danger. In fact, all of this new information has led to a brand-new Maguire rumor. Some believe that what will actually drag Maguire’s Spider-Man into the movie is his own universe being at risk, only to be destroyed on screen.

That would be incredibly dark, but it honestly would feel fitting, in a way. The MCU needs emotional stakes for Doomsday, and this would be a way for the movie to achieve that without decimating masses of characters that audiences know and love. In fairness, that might happen anyway; Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame already proved Marvel isn’t afraid to do that on the big screen. However, destroying Maguire’s Spider-Man universe would have a huge emotional impact without having an even bigger impact on the rest of the MCU. It would also feel like a true conclusion for Maguire’s Spider-Man story, even if it would be a gutting one.

What do you think? Do you hope to see Tobey Maguire in Doomsday? Leave a comment down below.