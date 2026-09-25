Avengers: Doomsday Will Make The Thor Character Change Fans Have Been Waiting 8 Years For

Of all the characters in the MCU, Thor arguably feels like he has changed hands the most. While that might not literally be true, part of that sentiment comes down to the wild characterization differences from director to director and project to project. For example, Thor has a very serious tone despite its moments of comedy and levity, with director Kenneth Branagh’s Shakespearean background coming through, whereas Taika Waititi had a much sillier take on the character and the franchise in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. Even with Avengers: Endgame, this character became wildly different, as all of his major losses had finally caught up with him in the five years between the Avengers losing to Thanos and where Endgame picks up (at one point he threatens a kid on Fortnite, which is probably his lowest moment).

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Audiences have made it known that they largely haven’t enjoyed these Thor changes, though. Both Ragnarok and Love and Thunder received plenty of backlash and criticism, although the latter in particular proved quite unpopular, especially because of its tone. With Endgame, too, many Thor fans were disappointed; although his profound grief made sense, plenty of viewers didn’t like seeing Thor so worn down and hopeless. Thankfully, the Russo brothers have just confirmed that audiences will be getting the Thor they’ve been waiting for in Avengers: Doomsday. Specifically, according to CBR, Joe Russo said, “It’s fascinating how malleable he is playing that role, and the range that he has. He has a wide array of directors with different tastes and different tones that have interpreted the character. We have a specific point of view on that character. That’s what we’re going to carry forward, the Infinity War Thor.”

What Does Infinity War Thor Mean?

The Russo brothers are, unsurprisingly, right. Thor has undergone many changes, and Chris Hemsworth has managed to adapt to all of these interpretations, despite how much his character has shifted at times. However, Infinity War Thor has a very specific ethos, perhaps best marked by the moment at which he runs onto the battlefield with his newly minted Stormbreaker and yells, “Bring me Thanos.” That’s very different even from the Thor we see in the battle sequence in Endgame, and it’s much more reminiscent of the Thor in both Thor and The Avengers—perhaps the single most popular take on Thor. Given the gravity of Doomsday, which trailers for the movie have made clear, this shift is almost certainly for the best. And, notably, it makes perfect sense for this new chapter for the character.

Although there will likely be myriad characters who step up (for example, Yelena is already confirmed to be a key part of Doomsday), the trailers suggest that it’s Thor who is really taking on the role of leader in the movie. That type of role all but demands a more serious approach, and Infinity War Thor is therefore the right choice. The only potential problem here is that it continues the sort of yo-yo effect of Thor’s characterization thus far. This is yet another change, even if it’s a change for the better, and it means even less consistency for the character overall. Even so, many fans will be pleased to hear that the Thor of Endgame and/or Love and Thunder will not be the version we next see on the big screen.

Are you glad Infinity War Thor is coming back? Share your thoughts in the comments.