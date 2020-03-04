Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Not Feature a Thor Dance Off

Ever since the end of Avengers: Endgame first played in theaters, fans have been eager to find out what's next for the Guardians of the Galaxy and their potential team up with Thor, especially knowing that both franchises have new movies set to come out in the next few years. But fans who have been excited to see the God of Thunder possibly joining the team for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be disappointed by director James Gunn's latest update, which doesn't bode well for an epic teamup.

According to the filmmaker, fans shouldn't expect to see a dance off between the characters of Thor and Star-Lord, meaning there will be no more epic dance competitions to determine the true leader of the space-faring team.

It's not clear just how substantial Thor's role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be, as Gunn has made it clear he was always focusing on the core group of characters he began working on in the first film. And despite the events of Avengers: Endgame, Gunn is continuing to keep his attention on the main team.

There have been questions about Gunn's future with Marvel Studios especially since he was fired from making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and later rehired — the filmmaker's focus has remained on the DC Comics sequel The Suicide Squad, which recently wrapped filming on principal photography.

Gunn issued a statement after he was rehired by Disney and Marvel Studios, revealing his appreciation for returning.

"I was about to sit down and talk about Suicide Squad with DC and I was excited about that. Alan asked me to come talk to him," Gunn explained. "I really believe he is a good man and I think he hired me back because he thought that was the right thing to do. I’ve known him a little, going back to the Scooby-Doo movies. I’ve always liked and admired him. I was touched by his compassion."

He added, "You hear in Hollywood that everybody’s cutthroat. That’s true of a section of this industry, but there’s also a lot of really good people. I’m always attracted to finding that goodness in places we don’t expect, often in the characters in my movies. I got a little bit teary-eyed in his office. And then I had to go tell Kevin Feige I had just decided to do Suicide Squad, so that made me very nervous."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date.

