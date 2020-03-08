Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Screening Beats Avengers: Endgame Box Office Record

Kevin Smith's latest film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, was released back in October and has had a very unique theatrical run. The movie was originally released as a two-night only Fathom Events screening and then Smith and Jason Mewes took the film on tour with the Reboot Roadshow. Smith has been very open about the movie's earnings, and the director just learned today that his movie has actually beaten some impressive box office records. According to Forbes, the movie earned $93,520 from just one theater back in October, which is more than Avengers: Endgame ever earned in one screening.

”That’s right,” Forbes wrote. “That $93,520 all came from one theater. Over the course of three days, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot averaged more from that one theater than any other movie did (up to that point) in 2019. That’s right: more than Avengers: Endgame, than The Lion King, than any of the other Disney juggernauts that dominated theaters last year. In fact, only 42 other movies in the history of cinema had accomplished such a gargantuan per-theater average." They added, "But here’s the crazy part. Kevin Smith’s latest movie hasn’t achieved at least a $60,000 per-theater average just once. And not even just twice. In fact, not even just three times. In total, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot has achieved a $60,000 per-theater average four different times during its domestic run. And no other movie in history has accomplished such a feat." You can read the full article in the tweet below:

Thank you to Travis Bean at @Forbes for pointing out a box office record I had no idea #JayAndSilentBobReboot broke! And big thanks to all of you tour ticket buyers who made it happen! https://t.co/TM0MQ65Gbs — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 7, 2020

"Thank you to Travis Bean at @Forbes for pointing out a box office record I had no idea #JayAndSilentBobReboot broke! And big thanks to all of you tour ticket buyers who made it happen," Smith tweeted. This isn't the only thank you post Smith has done this week. Yesterday, the director took to Instagram to commemorate the end of the Reboot Roadshow, and he called fans "my Infinity Stones."

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many "View Askewniverse" classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

