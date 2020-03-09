New Black Widow Poster Released by Marvel

Marvel fans have been waiting quite a while to see the MCU transition into a post-Avengers: Endgame world in Phase 4, but this spring's Black Widow will finally put an end to the suffering. Black Widow, which arrives on May 1st, will be the first MCU film to arrive in theaters since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released back in July. To get everyone excited about what's to come in the new adventure, Marvel and Disney have released a brand new trailer and poster for Black Widow ahead of its debut in a couple of months.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The trailer, released early Monday morning, dives a little deeper into the actual story of Black Widow, peeling back the curtain on the Red Room, as well as the infamous Taskmaster. The new poster does its best to capture all of those elements from the trailer as well, showing a slew of different Widow agents along the bottom, while Taskmaster looms large in the top left corner.

Also featured on the poster are Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz's Melina, David Harbour's Red Guardian, and a mystery character played by O-T Fagbenle.

You can read Marvel's full synopsis for Black Widow below.

"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020."

Are you excited for Marvel's Black Widow to arrive in theaters? What do you think of the new poster? Let us know in the comments!

Black Widow is set to hit theaters on May 1st.

