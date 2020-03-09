Final Black Widow Trailer Released Online

With Black Widow now under two months from release, Marvel Studios has dropped an official second trailer for the Scarlett Johansson movie. In the grand scheme of things, this serves as the fourth major piece of marketing the Burbank-based studio has released for the movie behind a teaser trailer, special look clip, and a shortened Super Bowl trailer. As you might expect from a solo movie starring the Black Widow, the trailer heavily features Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and the character's wide supporting cast.

Also receiving substantial roles in the action-packed trailer are Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina (Rachel Weisz), and the Red Guardian (David Harbour). That's not to forget Taskmaster, the fan-favorite Marvel villain whose true identity in the flick has yet to be revealed.

A spy movie at heart, Pugh previously explained filmmaker Cate Shortland's role in keeping the movie very "raw and painful."

“Cate [Shortland] was so good at being so vigilant about keeping this story raw and painful,” Pugh explained. "It’s about emotions, and it’s about these broken girls trying to come back together again, and trying to fix something that happened. It’s about fixing yourself, and how you do that. As an idea for a Marvel film, and as a young woman, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing.’ Young women are going to see this, and they’re going to watch Scarlett in her element, and they’re going to watch this storyline, and that’s only a positive thing.”

Black Widow hits theaters May 1st.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

What was your favorite moment from the new Black Widow trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.