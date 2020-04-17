Winter Soldier Actor Sebastian Stan Teases a Long Road Before Another Avengers Movie

✖

Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan teased that there’s a long road ahead before another Avengers movie hits theaters. The star sat down with Variety on Instagram live to talk about the next big team-up movie. Like most of us, Sebastian Stan has been limited by the coronavirus situation. But, from the sounds of things, it will be a minute before the Avengers assemble again. That would make sense. Things are in a bit of disarray after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Still, the fans miss all of the team standing together, so it’s more of a matter of when than if it happens again. Be patient Marvel fans, it sounds like that day will come at some point.

“Oh I know nothing,” he began. “You know I know nothing about that. You know, I’m just…I’m just a man.” After laughing, he continued, ”No, I’m trying to…We’ve got to figure out a couple of other missions first before we even get there. I gotta deal with this other person that I have to deal with. It’s been nice to have a break from him. Anthony, Mackie, it’s just been nice to have a little bit of quiet in this quarantine without him. But, we got to figure out some adventures together first before we get there.”

When asked by the interviewer about how it felt to have Avengers: Endgame be the biggest movie of all time at the box office, Stan seemed reflective. The Winter Soldier actor still sounds taken aback by how much love the fanbase has for these characters.

“I mean, that’s just wild,” Stan said. “You don’t even think about that. To even have surpassed Titanic. I saw Titanic in theaters too many times to count…It’s wild because that’s 10 years worth of work went into making that movie man. People going out to support it like they did shows you that they felt like they grew up with the movies.”

When do you think the next Avengers movie will be? Will it be within this current phase of the MCU? Let us know in the comments!

