Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Teases Bigger Role for Kraglin

Fans hoping Kraglin (Sean Gunn) will eventually get his time to shine might be in luck. In an Instagram Q&A with fans Saturday, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn revealed Kraglin — a character played by his brother Sean — will have a bigger role in the Guardians threequel, whenever that comes out. When one fan asked the filmmaker if Kraglin would have a bigger role, Gunn responded with a simple "Yeah." Sounds like a breakout role, right?

It's not the first time Gunn has talked about Kraglin. In a Q&A he had last month, Gunn confirmed the character would be returning yet again. "What kind of Guardians movie would it be without Kraglin," the filmmaker asked his fans.

It's yet be seen what that expanded role will include, though it will seemingly include the character donning Yondu's fin after the character used it to help pilot his late boss' Yaka arrow in the closing moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. When we spoke with Sean Gunn last year, the character reminded us he doesn't think Kraglin is currently an ordained member of the Guardians, per se.

"I think that that's to be determined," Gunn told us of Kraglin's team status. "You know, I think that Kraglin's story isn't finished yet. I think I'm comfortable to say that. And I wouldn't go necessarily so far as to say he's a Guardian, but I know that he's on the Guardians ship when the movie ends, so he's there with them."

"We know that all of the rest of the people on Kraglin's ship are dead, he's the only survivor from that whole crew of Ravagers that he starts with on the second movie."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

