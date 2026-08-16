Decades Before An Avengers: Doomsday Showdown, This Comic Pitted the Avengers Against the X-Men (and It Just Sold at Auction)

We’ve seen Marvel‘s two big super teams go head to head on a handful of occasions. The Avengers and the X-Men have often clashed due to differences on ideology and mutant self preservation, like in 2012’s Avengers vs. X-Men series. But on a few occasions, the two teams have butted heads over a simple misunderstanding. Things are bound to get heated when so many superpowered individuals are involved, and dialogue isn’t always the first option for the likes of Thor, Hulk, and Wolverine. With Avengers: Doomsday coming up, we’re soon going to see this super-team showdown in live action for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it will no doubt be due to Doctor Doom’s manipulations, you can bet a lot of the conflict would be avoided if everyone just takes a minute to breath, and talks to each other. They’ve been in a similar position before, after all.

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The Avengers first clashed with the mutant team in back in 1965’s X-Men #9, and an almost pristine copy of the issue recently sold at Heritage Auctions. Graded CGC NM+ 9.6 with white pages, this is one of the best preserved copies of the comic in the collector’s market. A quick look at Heritage’s previous listings of the issue reveal that they were of a similar grade, but featured off-white or cream pages due to oxidation over time. The highest price one of them fetched was $7,200 in 2021. However, this particular issue is especially rare thanks to its white pages, earning it a hefty price tag of $10,370. It’s pretty rare to come by vintage comics with white pages, as they need to be stored properly right from the start. That, along with the auction’s proximity to the release of Doomsday, definitely gave it’s value a bump. As for why two teams fought each other, it was one of those classic superhero misunderstandings.

X-Men #9 Just Sold For A Big Price At Auction

In X-Men #9, the mutant heroes were on the trail of Lucifer, who made his first appearance in this issue. However, when they caught up with him, he revealed that he wired his heart to a dead-man switch, which would cause powerful explosions all over the world. Unfortunately, The Avengers arrived shortly after to neutralize the villain, but weren’t aware of the bombs connected to his heart. What ensued was an all-out battle between the two teams that Lucifer got a real kick out of. Professor X eventually saved the day by using his powers to knock the villain unconscious without stopping his heart. He then telepathically appraised The Avengers about the situation, ending the fight. The bombs were later defused by Cyclops, using a narrow version of his optic beam on Lucifer’s heart.

It’s hard to believe that an all out brawl took place the first time The Avengers met the X-Men, but it set a precedent for the relationship between the two teams for decades to come. While they have teamed up over the years, there has always been a certain tension between them, and it all started with X-Men #9 in 1965. It’s undoubtedly one of the most important crossover comic issues of all time, and is well worth its $10,370 price tag.