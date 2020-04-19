Shang-Chi Director Shares Throwback Photo Taken Before Production Shutdown

✖

Production on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings might be shut down for the time being — as the norm with virtually all Hollywood productions — so filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is taking to time to share some snapshots from a pre-quarantined world. Saturday evening, the director shared an image of himself and the Shang-Chi cast as they hung out in Sydney, Australia during a break in filming. Originally set to open next February, Shang-Chi has since been pushed back to next May.

"Pre-covid hang with @awkwafina, @simuliu, & the legend Tony Leung," Cretton writes on his Instagram. "This was our last night out before Corona punched the world in the face." According to the post's geotag, the group had dined at Mr. Wong, a Sydney-based Cantonese restaurant.

Before production shut down completely, Cretton chose to self-isolate while waiting for his COVID-19 test results to come back due to having a newborn at home. At the time, the film's second unit continued to work.

"People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive. I am happy to say that my test came back negative, but I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead," he said in a separate Instagram post last month. "Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together. No matter what you believe or how serious you think this problem is, please err on the side of safety and concern for those more vulnerable than you, and remember that having no symptoms doesn’t mean you’re not a carrier."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to hit theaters May 7, 2021.

What surprises do you think are in store for Shang-Chi? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.