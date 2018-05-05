10 Best Avengers: Infinity War Movie Moments

At this point, we’ve all hopefully seen Avengers: Infinity War, and if you haven’t, you need to click out of this article pronto because –

HEAVY SPOILERS AHEAD:

Okay. You’ve officially been warned. We’re gonna get wild with the spoilers. Infinity War was packed with funny, dramatic, and dare we say, downright tragic moments. Some fans are still recovering from the wild ride the movie brought them on, and it’s been heavily debated when people discuss their favorite parts of the film. So today we decided to lock down the 10 Best Infinity War Moments!

Now obviously, since the movie is still in theaters, we can't show you the actual moments, but if you've seen the movie, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.

10. Thanos Destroys Asgardians

Kicking off our list at No. 10 are the opening moments of the movie – when Thanos destroys the Asgardians, or more specifically, Heimdall and Loki. It’s an impactful way to come out swinging and show the audience that Thanos isn’t messing around.

9. Alien Homage

At No. 9 is the Aliens Homage. Just like in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man used his love of “old” movies to take down the enemy, and it worked brilliantly here when he and Iron Man saved Dr. Strange from Ebony Maw by creating a vacuum in the spaceship that sucks ol’ Squidward himself out into space.

8. Wakanda Forever

No. 8 is Wakanda Forever. A lot of people felt like Black Panther and friends could have been featured more in the film, and while that would have been nice to see, the scenes they do show up for are especially powerful.

7. Rocket and Bucky

Coming in at No. 7 is when Rocket Racoon and Bucky Barnes meet for the first time. One of the joys of the crossover films is seeing your favorite characters interact with one another, and hearing Rocket tell Bucky “I’m gonna get that arm!” was another perfect example of this.

6. Thor Meets the Guardians

No. 6 – Thor meets the Guardians of the Galaxy. Everything about these scenes was comedic perfection. From them fawning over Thor’s muscles to Starlord’s insecurely deep Australian voice – it all worked, and a Thor/Guardians team-up movie is something we all need in our lives now.

5. Thanos Kills Gamora

In the fifth spot is Thanos killing Gamora. It was a complex scene because it showed somewhat of a humanity in Thanos while also highlighting that he’s ruthless enough to even kill his favorite daughter if it means seeing his plans all the way through.

4. Red Skull Returns!

At No. 4, Red Skull Returns! Tied directly to Thanos killing Gamora, it was quite a shock to see Captain America’s arch nemesis on Volmir. For years, fans had long wondered if the Tesseract completely disintegrated Red Skull or if he’d managed to survive, and now we know.

3. Calling Captain Marvel!

No 3 – Calling Captain Marvel. We all knew she was coming, but the post credits scene in Avengers: Infinity War offered fans our first instance of seeing a bonafide reference to Captain Marvel, and she’ll no doubt be used in a big way in Part 4 to help stop Thanos.

2. The Finger Snap

Coming in at No. 2 is The Finger Snap! A direct reference from the comics, when Thanos snaps his fingers and immediately wipes out half of the universe, including half of the Avengers, it served as a real gut-punch moment that most fans didn’t see coming. Spider-Man’s tearful pleading to Iron Man serves as probably the most impactful death we saw as a result of this moment.

1. Stormbreaker!

But the best moment in all of Infinity War has to go to the moment when Thor uses Stormbreaker! There are two instances of this in particular, but when Thor finally arrives on Earth to help even the odds and strikes down, the entire theater I was in erupted in applause. Stormbreaker even came close to killing Thanos, if only Thor had aimed for his head.