Any ol’ hero can save the day, but when a superhero can do it while popping off a zinger, well that’s takes a little something extra special. It’s not easy to be brawny and funny, but some very special few heroes have got the goods.

And now that Deadpool 2 is just around the corner, we thought it might be a fun time to count down the 10 Most Hilarious Superheroes!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who do you think is the funniest superhero of them all? Leave us a comment with your thoughts and make sure you watch the video at the top of the article to see our choices!

10. Hellboy

Kicking off our list at No. 10 is Hellboy! The wise-crackin’, cigar chompin’ demon was played perfectly by Ron Perlman. A lot of fans were hoping to see him reprise the role to round out a trilogy. Sadly, that wasn’t meant to be, but luckily for us, Stranger Things‘ David Harbour is gonna try to bring him back to the big screen.

9. The Flash

No. 9 is The Flash. While he’s an impressive superhero in his own right, The Flash is often the comedic relief of the Justice League, which is a good thing, because the Justice League in general take themselves pretty seriously.

8. Rocket Racoon

No. 8 is Rocket Racoon. You sort of have to be funny when people call you a trash panda. But f’real, Rocket’s smart aleck jabs and constant kleptomania is a solid source of superhero comedy.







7. Drax

No. 7 is Drax, which is pretty high for a guy who lets metaphors go over his head. The brilliant thing about Drax is his self-seriousness. He’s so dry, you’re not really sure if he’s joking or not, but who cares? Either way, he’s hilarious.

6. Ant-Man

5. Starlord

No. 5 is Starlord. Okay, we know you’re all mad at Peter Quill right now thanks to the stunt he pulled in Avengers: Infinity War, but you’ve gotta get over that. There’s just no denying that Quill is one of the funnier, more charming characters in the MCU and a huge part of the Guardians’ recent success. And if you don’t agree, well check out the pic above.

4. Thor

Coming in at No. 4 is Thor. Who would have ever thought the Mighty God of Thunder would rank so high on a list of hilarious superheroes? But after Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth proved he’s got the comedic chops to battle with the best of them.

3. Iron Man

No. 3 is Iron Man. While Tony Stark’s always been a fairly witty fella, Robert Downey Jr came along and took his wit to a stand-up comedian level. C’mon, he routinely calls Thor “Point Break.” How can you not love this guy?

2. Spider-Man

No. 2 is your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! The webslinger also happened to be comic’s original joke slinger, and his popularity was in large part thanks to his ability to make a few cracks at his enemies. Although some interpretations were better than others when it came to how funny the web-head is…

1. Deadpool, duh