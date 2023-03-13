2023 Oscars: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wins Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth E. Carter has won her second Academy Award. Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards, Carter won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for the Marvel film. The win makes her the first Black woman to win two Oscars in any category. Carter previously won the same award at the 91st Academy Awards for Black Panther. Carter was up against Mary Zophres (Babylon), Catherine Martin (Elvis), Shirley Kurata (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Jenny Beavan (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.)

Outside of her two wins, Carter has previously been nominated two other times, once for Malcom X and once for Amistad and last year, Carter explained that when she did win her first Oscar, she wasn't especially nervous about having to give her speech.

"As we were waiting to walk inside to take our seats in the auditorium – there were several people that I knew there that night. ... Friends that were attending, and famous people that I knew, and everyone, was whispering to me: 'This is your night, this is your night.' So, no pressure. I kept thinking I wanted to be humble, I wanted to not be in the zone of 'This is my night.' I wanted to be prepared, but they sat all of the costume designers together. So, if I wanted to, for a moment, feel like 'This is my night,' I didn't want the other costume designers to see me all in my 'I'm going up there' deal. So, I tried to really center myself in this moment of humility, that if they didn't call my name, I wouldn't really [be] crushed," Carter shared.

Sunday night's Oscar isn't the only award that Carter has won for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, either. Carter also took home the Critic's Choice Movie Award for Best Costume Design, the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Costume Design, and the Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts award for Best Costume Design, just to name a few.

