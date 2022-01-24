6 Marvel Comics to Watch Out For In April 2022

April may be the month known for showers, but it also has a plethora of exciting new Marvel Comics titles for fans to sink their teeth into. Each month, Marvel releases a forward-looking list of every comic and event taking place in three months, allowing fans to get a glimpse of exciting action and adventures happening down the road. The biggest announcements mostly involve the launch of a new series or a crossover event, but even the smaller stories can contain information for fans to thirst over. This is why we’re taking a look at six of the biggest titles to arrive from Marvel Comics in April 2022.

A new era begins for The Amazing Spider-Man, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson share the mantle of Captain America, Hulk and Thor rage war against each other, Deadpool is back for more Bad Blood, Elektra celebrates 100 issues, the X-Men continue their march into the Destiny of X, and much more is on tap in the spring.

Destiny of X #1’s

The Destiny of X era of the X-Men adds three new titles to its roster in the form of X-Men Red, Legion of X, and Knights of X. In reality, they continue storylines from the canceled S.W.O.R.D., Way of X, and Excalibur, respectively. Fans will want to keep an eye on the X-Men franchise to see how it fares after Jonathan Hickman concluded his run in Inferno.

X-MEN RED #1

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WHO CAN SAVE THE RED PLANET?

The mutants of Arakko spent millennia scarred by war — but on what was once called Mars, they’re learning to live in peace. STORM knows the red planet needs something greater than a queen. But ABIGAIL BRAND has other plans, along with an unstable VULCAN on her side and CABLE keeping his own secrets. Welcome to X-MEN RED. It’s a new world…and someone has to fight for it.

X-MEN RED #2

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WHO CAN TAME THE RED PLANET?

The mutants of Mars spent millennia worshipping war — and on what they now call Arakko, they’re keeping up their violent ways. ABIGAIL BRAND knows the red planet needs a firm ruler in charge. But STORM has other ideas, along with a broken MAGNETO in her corner and ROBERTO DA COSTA making his own moves. Welcome to X-MEN RED. It’s a new world… and someone has to claim it.

LEGION OF X #1

SI SPURRIER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

SI SPURRIER AND JAN BAZALDUA BRING PEACE, LOVE AND JUSTICE TO KRAKOA!

Krakoa has its laws — but does it have justice? To remain a mutant sanctuary, Krakoa must safeguard itself against those who would damage its peace or traumatize its people. The lost must be found, and the wicked must face redemption — or retribution.

It’s up to the ever-soulful swashbuckler NIGHTCRAWLER to keep the spark alive and LEGION to host his unique team in the psychedelic mindspace called THE ALTAR. With PIXIE on point, JUGGERNAUT as a one-man riot squad and a host of X-favorites on the beat, the LEGION OF X will do anything to protect mutants’ right to pursue happiness and hope.

Kicking off with a hunt for a missing Arakkii god and a skinjacker possessing innocent mutants, read this issue and come meet WEAPONLESS ZSEN, ORA SERRATA…and a villain worth praying for. The DESTINY OF X bares it heart and soul right here!

KNIGHTS OF X #1

TINI HOWARD (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

THE QUEST BEGINS HERE, WHERE MUTANTS ARE HATED AND FEARED ONCE AGAIN!

The gates to Otherworld are closed — and Captain Britain is trapped on the wrong side! Usurpers Merlyn and his right-hand man, King Arthur, are now in control of Lunatic Citadel. Furies the size of Sentinels raze villages to the ground in their hunt for the “witchbreed.” Cutoff from Krakoa, Betsy Braddock is Otherworld’s only hero — and to save her people, Betsy must recruit a round table of her own. The Knights of X gather to restore the rightful order and rescue desperate mutants — but their quest is about to get so much bigger than that. This is the era of destiny…and the fate of Otherworld lies at the center of mutantkind’s future. Don’t miss this essential piece of the new Krakoa!

Woman Without Fear No More

Prior to the start of Marvel’s Devil’s Reign event, Elektra took on the role of Daredevil and protector of Hell’s Kitchen while Matt Murdock was behind bars. She even stars in a tie-in miniseries titled Daredevil: Woman Without Fear. Once Devil’s Reign concludes, a special Elektra #100 one-shot will debut, teasing a new starting point for the character.

ELEKTRA #100

ANN NOCENTI (W) • PAULO SIQUEIRA, TY TEMPLETON & MORE (A)

Elektra has been many things – a pawn, a pariah, and even a provocateur. But through it all, she has been one thing above all others: the most dangerous human being in the Marvel Universe! Everything that has happened in her long and storied life has been leading to this: the 100th issue bearing her name, and the starting point of what is to come!

Deadpool’s First Graphic Novel Makes a Comeback

2017 saw the release of Deadpool: Bad Blood, the first original graphic novel starring the Merc With a Mouth. The story by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld and writers Chris Sims and Chad Bowers is being reissued as a serialized comic five years later, with the first two installments releasing in April. Each issue will feature new cover art by Liefeld.

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #1

ROB LIEFELD, CHRIS SIMS & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C)

Deadpool’s smash-hit, first-ever original graphic novel – now serialized in comics form! Wade Wilson has been shooting, stabbing and otherwise annoying people for a long time. He’s made a lot of enemies. But one he just can’t quite place is the brutal Thumper, who keeps showing up out of the blue to pound him into jelly. What is Deadpool’s past connection to this beefy face masher? Wade has as much of a clue as you do! So he decides to call in some help from an old friend: Domino! Superstar co-creator of the Merc with a Mouth, Rob Liefeld, tells his greatest Deadpool tale yet!

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #2

ROB LIEFELD, CHRIS SIMS & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C)

Deadpool is on the hunt for a superweapon with ties to his past – but every time he gets close, the armored brute named Thumper kind of…kills him. Wade Wilson always gets better, but dying still sucks. Can he and Domino get to the bottom of things before Deadpool meets his maker again? Answers might lay in a secret mission from years ago that brought Deadpool and X-Force together. But what do today’s problems have to do with this firefight flashback? Garrison Kane, the cyborg called Weapon X, knows the truth about Thumper – and now it’s up to Deadpool and Domino to beat it out of him!

Hulk vs. Thor

Two of the strongest Avengers renew their rivalry in Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War. The crossover event comes from Donny Cates, who is penning both Hulk and Thor solo series, and artist Martin Coccolo. This is another story that celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Jade Giant and God of Thunder. It all begins in Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1.

HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1

DONNY CATES (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A) • Cover by GARY FRANK

Hulk and Thor have both undergone massive changes recently, but one thing remains constant — their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage?

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of both characters, this epic five-part crossover between the THOR and HULK series starts here in this oversized Alpha issue, brought to you by creators Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo! Key mysteries from both series will be revealed, as well as shocking consequences for the future of both characters! (Continued in May’s THOR #25 and HULK #7!)

Two Captain Americas for the Price of One

Writers Tochi Onyebuchi, Jackson Lanzing, and Collin Kelly and artist Mattia De Iulis are helping Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson share the mantle of Captain America in a special zero issue. Captain America #0 will set up the launch of Captain America: Symbol of Truth — by Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva — and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty — by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Carmen Carnero.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #0

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • MATTIA DE IULIS (A)

STEVE ROGERS COVER BY ALEX ROSS • SAM WILSON COVER BY ALEX ROSS

When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match – in Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers! In the explosive battle that follows, two Captain Americas prove better than one, and Sam and Steve decide they might just keep a good thing going…

Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Mattia De Iulis (THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, INVISIBLE WOMAN) kick off an incredible new CAPTAIN AMERICA saga – you won’t want to miss what comes next!

John Romita Jr. Returns to Amazing Spider-Man

April features the relaunch of Amazing Spider-Man to coincide with the web-slinger’s 60th anniversary. A momentous occasion like this calls for a legendary Spider-Man creator to return to the fold, as John Romita Jr. joins Zeb Wells as the new creative team behind Amazing Spider-Man. Issues #1-2 release in April, and they already promise Spider-Man committing an unforgivable act, along with Peter Parker and Mary Jane on the verge of another break-up.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO?!

Peter’s on the outs with the FF. He’s on the outs with the Avengers. He’s on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock’s on Spider-Man’s tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don’t believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

The best couple in comics is done?

You aren’t going to believe what is happening in this volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

