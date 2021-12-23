Hulk and Thor Are Going to War in Marvel Crossover Event

Marvel Comics is celebrating the 60th anniversaries of Hulk and Thor with a new crossover event. Donny Cates is currently writing the adventures of the Jade Giant and God of Thor in their respective solo comics, but in April they will collide in Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover beginning in Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1. From there the story will continue in Hulk and Thor’s solo titles running throughout May and June. Artist Martin Coccolo will illustrate each chapter, with covers from legendary artist Gary Frank. The publisher promises the crossover will have a shocking impact on both Hulk and Thor’s futures moving forward.

“Well, I was a little surprised that Marvel approached me to write this, if I’m being honest. I’m mostly known for writing very small, very quiet, intimate comics, so I had to—ha!! Sorry. Couldn’t keep that up. Yeah, this is gonna be bonkers as hell, guys,” Cates said. “We’re going to break EVERYTHING! Happy birthday, Hulk and Thor! Hope you enjoy MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF VIOLENCE!”

“Where do I even start? I get to celebrate Hulk and Thor’s 60th anniversaries, which is already amazing and a dream come true, but I get to do it with an insane script by the great Donny Cates AND the support of an incredible group of editors? That’s just ridiculous!” Coccolo said. “I’m absolutely honored by this opportunity and I’ve been giving it my 100%. Hopefully readers will agree. I can only say to all the fans out there to strap yourselves ’cause this is going to be a wild ride!”

Marvel teased the event with two pieces of teaser art from Martin Coccolo. The first featured Hulk with different tech strapped to his body and the phrase “Hulk of War” at the top and “Smashing” at the bottom. The second was Thor holding Mjolnir surrounded by lightning with the phrase “Banner of Thor” at the top and “Thundering” at the bottom.

The synopsis of Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War reads: “In the aftermath of the opening arc of HULK and the ‘God of Hammers’ arc currently unfolding in THOR, both Bruce Banner and Thor Odinson have both undergone massive changes, but one thing remains constant — their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage?”

Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1 goes on sale April 27, 2022, followed by Thor #25 and Hulk #7 in May 2022, and Thor #26 and Hulk #8 in June 2022.

