Spider-Man and Mary Jane Are on the Verge of Another Massive Break-Up

Just as Marvel finally appeared comfortable allowing Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson to be a couple again, the publisher teases another breakup in their near future. The solicitation and cover for April’s The Amazing Spider-Man #2 show Peter Parker and Mary Jane drifting apart from one another. This comes in the same month that Marvel relaunches Amazing Spider-Man with a new creative team of writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. This marks the prolific artist’s second project after returning to Marvel Comics. He was previously working at DC Comics.

John Romita Jr.’s cover for Amazing Spider-Man #2 features Peter and Mary Jane in a rain-filled backdrop. Mary Jane is on the lefthand side of the cover with tears coming down her face. On the right side is Peter in his Spider-Man costume minus his mask. He appears to be looking back at Mary Jane while she possibly walks out of his life forever — again.

The romance between Spider-Man and Mary Jane was reignited during Nick Spencer’s multi-year run on Amazing Spider-Man. Their marriage came to an end during the controversial “One More Day” story arc, where Peter made a deal with Mephisto to spare Aunt May’s life in exchange for his marriage. Much of Spencer’s time on Amazing Spider-Man seemed to undo the damage left in the wake of “One More Day.”

“I’ve read, and been told by much smarter people, that ‘luck is the residue of design’ so I won’t even attempt to claim I designed the events of these last few months, but I will take this kind of luck any day any time,” Romita Jr. said upon rejoining Marvel last year. “I was lucky to begin my career with Marvel and now am extremely lucky to re-connect with Marvel. That’s an enormous amount of good fortune. I sincerely thank all the folks up at Marvel, and Disney, who worked for this fortunate re-connection to happen.”

He added: “To add to all this, and I hate to add a third section to my good fortune, is the opportunity to start off with a huge project, which is the 60th anniversary of the Fantastic Four! It is an honor and extreme privilege to be asked to work on this along with a friend and former collaborator, Dan Slott! Along with ink artist JP Mayer, I am looking forward to this being up for viewing in August!”

Written by Zeb Wells with art by John Romita Jr., Amazing Spider-Man #2 arrives in April. The cover and solicitation can be found below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

The best couple in comics is done?

You aren’t going to believe what is happening in this volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99