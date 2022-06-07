Agents of SHIELD Star Adrianne Palicki Is Ready to Return as Mockingbird

✖

There was a lot of conversation amongst Marvel fans late last year regarding the character of Mockingbird and her potential place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was revealed in Hawkeye that Laura Barton carried the Mockingbird mantle at some point in her past, leading many Agents of SHIELD fans to ask about Bobbi Morse. Adrianne Palicki played Bobbi for multiple seasons of Agents of SHIELD and was supposed to star in a spinoff series alongside Nick Blood. That didn't end up happening, but fans have never stopped hoping for her on-screen return. As it turns out, Palicki wants to see that happen as well.

During a Q&A on ComicBook.com's Instagram Stories, Palicki was asked about a potential return for Bobbi Morse. She didn't hesitate to tell people just how much she'd love to bring the character back at some point in the future.

"I would love so much to play Mockingbird again," Palicki said. "Bobbi Morse. Trust me, I vibe for that. I want to do it. So you guys out there, you better campaign for it, because I love that girl and I would love so much to carry those escrima sticks again and kick some ass."

Palicki played Bobbi Morse on Agents of SHIELD for a total of 31 episodes from 2014 to 2016. Marvel fans praised her take on the character and she became an instant favorite for many. Unfortunately, after exiting Agents of SHIELD for its potential spinoff, Palicki's Morse never returned.

That absence extended to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where there has been mention of a Mockingbird but no Bobbi Morse. Agents of SHIELD events never affected the films, but it was initially established to be part of the same connected universe. When Marvel Studios absorbed Marvel Television, some of the popular characters from different TV shows were able to appear in official MCU titles. Both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio made the leap from the Daredevil series. Fans have been hoping to see some crossover from Agents of SHIELD for years, particularly when it comes to characters like Bobbi Morse, Daisy Johnson, and Melinda May.

