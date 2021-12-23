Marvel Fans Demanding Mockingbird Spinoff After Surprise Hawkeye Reveal

The season finale of Marvel’s Hawkeye has finally arrived, solving once and for all the mystery of the stolen Rolex from Avengers Compound. This is where there would normally be a spoiler warning but the writing has been on the wall for so long that there really isn’t much to spoil when it comes to this particular part of the story. As everyone has assumed for weeks, Clint’s wife, Laura Barton, was a SHIELD agent at one time, and the watch belonged to her.
At the end of the Hawkeye finale, when Clint returns the watch to Laura, she flips it over to reveal that it has been engraved with the SHIELD logo and the number 19, confirming that she was (at one point) the agent known as Mockingbird. This finally adds another layer to Linda Cardellini’s character, who has been in the MCU since 2015, and it has some fans wanting to see more in the future.
Given that Mockingbird is an established character, and that Cardellini is such a fantastic actress, some want to see a spinoff series centered around the former agent. Others are simply hoping to see more of the character in Hawkeye Season 2, should there be such a thing.
Either way, there is clearly more demand for Mockingbird in the MCU.