Agatha: Darkhold Diaries' Emma Caulfield Talks Marvel "Pressure" (Exclusive)

The WandaVision spinoff centering on Agatha Harkness has gone through a few title changes with the most recent being Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The show is expected to see the return of Kathryn Hahn as the titular witch with appearances by many of the Westview townspeople from WandaVision, including Emma Caulfield. The Buffy alum played Dottie/Sarah and recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the "pressure" of promoting a Marvel show and being a red herring during WandaVision.

"Pain and all. I knew," Caulfield shared about her WandaVision press tour experience during the BoxLunch Holiday Gala. "I was like, 'Oh, they're going to hate me. Or they're going to hate you. I'll just pretend I didn't know anything.' There's always pressure with a Marvel show. Especially one where I still can't say anything." She added. "I think people are really going to like [Agatha]. Kathryn Hahn is ... She's so great. Working with her is... I just... [loss for words]."

When asked if she'd be sharing the screen with Patti LuPone, Caulfield replied, "I can't tell you that."

Who Is Patti LuPone Playing in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone recently shared (via Entertainment Weekly). "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke."

Is Elizabeth Olsen in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

While there's no official word on when or if we'll be seeing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch again, Olsen did recently tease her return. The obvious choice for her next appearance is Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries. Olsen previously said she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series, but she changed her tune while talking to Deadline at SXSW.

"I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back," Olsen said with a laugh. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Darkhold Diaries, so hopefully, this means we'll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

