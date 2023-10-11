Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Confirms Fan-Favorite Character Debut

It's only a matter of time before Agatha: Darkhold Diaries—or Agatha: Coven of Chaos, or whatever Marvel Studios is deciding to call the series—hits Disney+. With the series getting closer to release, Marvel Studios has filed a new copyright for the contents of the show's first episode. That filing seemingly confirms the live-action debut of Jennifer Kale, a favorite of fans of Marvel's mystical offerings.

In the filing, Sasheer Zamata is credited as Jen K, about as close of a confirmation one can get without outright naming the character. Other members of the cast include Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Aubrey Plaza as Rio, Joe Locke as Teen, Patti LuPone as Lilia, and Ali Ahn as Alice.

Though Marvel has remained silent on the show's cast, Zamata revealed she was playing Kale in a profile piece earlier this summer. In that profile, she said her take on Kale will both be comic-accurate and a fresh take for the MCU. "I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could," she told Mashable. "But the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect."

The filing also confirms Patti Lupone's casting as Lilia Calderu, another member of Marvel's mystical stable.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke.

When is the Agatha series going to be released?

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has yet to set a release date, but it was initially set to hit Disney+ at some point in early 2024, though it's likely that's been delayed because of the writers' and actors' strikes.

What other characters would you like to see in the Disney+ show?