Marvel and Disney+ Release Official Logo for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Marvel fans have known for quite a while that WandaVision is getting a Disney+ spinoff series focusing on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. A fan-favorite character from Marvel Studios' first TV series, there has been a lot of excitement about Agatha's return to the screen. Agatha's series has been in the works for some time, but the show has changed titles multiple times throughout production. Agatha: House of Harkness and Agatha: Coven of Chaos are titles of the past, as the series is now officially being called Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

A photo on series co-star Aubrey Plaza's Instagram a while back hinted that Darkhold Diaries was indeed the new of the Marvel project, but neither the studio nor Disney+ made any kind of confirmation one way or another. That has since changed, as Disney uploaded the new title's logo to the Agatha show's press page. You can check out the new logo below!

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

One question fans now have about the title is whether or not the changes are some sort of in-universe bit. It would be strange for a show of that size to change its name so many times throughout production, especially since they're all variations on Agatha.

Marvel's Agatha Series Release Date

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was supposed to be one of the next Marvel projects to be released, but the studio has had to shift a lot of release dates around due to the strikes. Several titles, including the Agatha series, were hit with significant delays.

After initially being expected to debut this winter, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will now arrive sometime in Fall 2024. There's no specific release date, but we'll be waiting a while to see Agatha's solo series his Disney+.

Elevated Marvel Material

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming series, Plaza referred to it as being a more "elevated" take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she's so great," Plaza said. "And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it's the most elevated Marvel material that's out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically."

Hahn also spoke a little bit about the character of Agatha Harkness, and why Marvel fans should be excited to watch the show.

"I love her so much. I love a witch. I feel like this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life," Hahn said, "and I gotta tell you, we've got the hottest coven on the planet in this show. I'm very excited for you all to see this coven."