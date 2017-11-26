‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Aliens Identified As Vrellnexians

The latest season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will see the team venturing into uncharted territory, and they’ll be dealing with a classic threat from the Marvel Comics canon.

Marvel and ABC released a 17 minute segment of the new episode, showing what happened to Coulson’s team after the cliffhanger ending of the Season Four finale. In the clip, the team is stranded on a derelict space station with no idea how they got there, dealing with some “roach”-like aliens that have been killing the people who might be able to shed some light.

Halfway through the clip, a character who identifies as Virgil refers to the roach-like aliens as Vrellnexians, a race of aliens that first appeared in Thor #212.

In the clip, a Vrellnexian lurks in the shadows and kills Virgil before he can reveal any information to the team about their predicament. While it wasn’t explicitly stated in the episode, the season also began with one character breaking a window into outer space, sucking out one of the space station’s crew members in the process. He reveals his reasoning was to get rid of a creature because there was no other way to defeat it.

Simmons also finds numerous dead bodies and determines they’ve basically been mummified, preserved due to a dehydration process that sucked out all of the liquids inside. It’s not stated if the Vrellnexian threat mummified the bodies, though it is heavily implied.

In the comics, the Vrellnexian are a hive mind species ruled by queens. They intend to dominate other species and show some signs of advancement, such as the ability to traverse space and enslave other races.

There is no individuality among the Vrellnexians, and they only want to dominate other species and gain control.

It remains to be seen how much the aliens have in common with their comic book counterparts, but regardless it looks like the Agents of SHIELD will be going up against a formidable threat in Season Five.

Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on Friday, December 1.