Agents of SHIELD: Could the Final Season Be a Disney+ Play?

The final season of Agents of SHIELD has been done for quite a while. In fact, the visual effects teams finished work on the hit ABC show months ago and the show’s offices have long since disbanded. So far, fans have gotten snippets of what to expect from the final season, including an incredibly brief teaser and a few stills that confirm the season’s time-traveling story arc.

As more Americans find themselves quarantined as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood studios have gone to drastic measures to get their products out to as many consumers as possible. In the case of a studio like Universal Pictures, major releases from The Invisible Man to Trolls World Tour will be released on digital on-demand either shortly after they’ve hit theaters or in the case of the latter, the same day it would hit theaters. Studios are doing what they can to get content out and then, there’s Agents of SHIELD.

The situation allows us to ask a unique question that we wouldn’t be able to pose any other time. With the final season of Agents of SHIELD in the hopper and ready to go, is there any opportunity the House of Mouse would not only push its release date up, but switch it from airing on ABC to Disney+?

Disney+ hasn’t had problems per se, though reports have suggested Bob Iger stepped down from his cushy job as chief executive to oversee the creative direction of the fresh new direct-to-consumer platform, at the very least hinting at growing pains. With an expansive — and incredibly dedicated, might I add — fanbase like the one that comes with Agents of SHIELD, the addition to the OTT service would do wonders for Disney.

The situation raises even more questions on the legalities around it. Surely since ABC — a Disney-owned network — fronted the money for the season, it’d want to keep the rights for the show in hopes of filling a summer slot; unless, you know, the power of the dollar reigns supreme here.

The Recognition It Deserves

No #BlackWidow no new major #DisneyPlus shows and no #Mulan I think the only thing new Disney has ready to go is #AgentsofSHIELD! Let’s get this promotion going and give it the recognition it deserves!! @clarkgregg @chloebennet #Marvel — traviswatchesstuff (@traviswatchess1) March 18, 2020

C’mon ABC

I hope ABC follows suit with some of the major studios and just release the entire 7th Season of #AgentsofSHIELD on Disney + or Hulu. — ThatOneNerdRon (@raspiras8) March 16, 2020

Hear Us Out

@disneyplus Loving all the additions to DISNEYPLUS but what does a person have to do to get @AgentsofSHIELD new season on DISNEYPLUS?!?!? 🥺🥺 — Dad_Daughter_Disney (@Disney_Daughter) March 20, 2020

Where There’s a Will…

Hoping @ABCNetwork and Disney/Marvel find a way to start airing #AgentsofSHIELD Season 7 a month or two early…



Tired of waiting, and this is the perfect time with everyone stuck at home. — Alex Monroe (@TimeToHunt1) March 17, 2020

Why Stop at SHIELD?

I would love it if @AgentsofSHIELD season 7 was released early!



(Almost as much as I’ll be sad when it’s gone!)



So … @Disney @Marvel @ABC_Publicity, any chance of that?



😀



(Heck, maybe consider @theblackwidow on @disneyplus …) — Chris Webster (@VerziehenOne) March 16, 2020

“Rabid” Fanbase