‘Agents of SHIELD’: Coy Stewart Breaks Down Flint’s Decisions in “Past Life”

Tonight’s episode of Agents of SHIELD featured some major turning points for the characters, and Flint was involved in many of them.

ComicBook.com spoke to Coy Stewart, who plays Flint, about his character’s choices. in “Past Life.” As a warning, SPOILERS follow.

ComicBook.com: I think at the end of this episode, the first question on most fan’s minds is going to be, “Have we seen the last of Flint?”

Coy Stewart: Absolutely. I get it. Flint is a very refreshing character for this season, and also for the show to see someone so young deal with new powers, and I think his take on the world, and on morality, is very refreshing. Also, I know that Marvel fans and Agents of SHIELD fans are very loyal, so they’ll just have to keep that loyalty going and wait and see. I’ve been checking my Twitter, and a lot of fans have been asking me that same question, and you just gotta watch. You just gotta watch. That’s all I can say.

What can you say about the choice Flint made to stay on the Lighthouse instead of going through the monolith? Was there ever doubt in his mind?

I think it’s interesting because early in the episode Mack actually brings up the idea of Flint coming back to stay, and obviously that question kind of goes unanswered because there are greater at hand, so I think he doesn’t know, and I think towards the end of the episode we realize that there are bigger things than Flint going back with them. He needs to save them and rebuild this monolith, and that’s the most important thing at hand, so I think kind of the question goes unanswered. It’s another little cliffhanger in this episode that we don’t really know the answer to.

Do you think its something he may come to regret or question in the future?

I think for Flint, and we kind of saw this at the end of the episode, his focus is helping his people. There’s obviously a lot to clean up, right? I think that’s kind of the mind state that we leave him in in the episode. Now, as far as his future ideas, and hopes, and goals as far as Mack and Yo-Yo goes and the team goes, you never know. I do know that Flint did and does value his relationship with the team, and as well as Mack and Yo-Yo, so I think that those questions will be answered in due time.

Flint has a big job ahead of him if he’s going to help rebuild human society. Which of the agents do you think will most influence or inspire him as he forges ahead?

Yeah, I think he has a lot to learn from, actually, both Mack and Yo-Yo. What I began to realize while we were going through these episodes is that they both kind of have different but equally as important perspectives. You can clearly see that Mack is more of a thinker. He thinks things through, he thinks about the repercussions, and nine times out of ten that’s really important, but also you need that other side, that fire, that Yo-Yo has, which is, “Let’s get this done. Let’s save lives. Let’s do what we have to do.” If anything, I think he’s gonna learn how to manage both of those perspectives and apply that to his newfound power, and his intentions with them.

Let’s say, hypothetically, that this is the last we see of Flint on Agents of SHIELD. What would you hope his future is like?

Personally, my hope for Flint is that he’s able to rebuild the home that he so dearly loves, but never really treated him very great, and the agents have finally given him the tools to do so, so if anything it would be to kind of clean everything up, get people back to being a human race and a humanity rather than just scraping at the bottom to survive. In a perfect world, it would be for Flint to kind lead that new nation of people who are stronger after having defeated the blues.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on March 2nd.