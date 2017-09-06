Agents Of SHIELD Season 4 Episode 4: The Good Samaritan Recap With Spoilers

Flashback to Momentum Energy Lab before the incident. Elias Morrow pulls up in the Charger. Joseph had a breakthrough and built a device to speed their project along. They test the device and there’s some kind of energy explosion and they’re all caught I the aura. Joe opens the device and finds carbon inside. Eli says that’s impossible. Joe says nothing is impossible anymore.

Later, the team toasts to success. The Quantum Power Cell seems to be a success and could end starvation. Eli studies the experiment and tells Lucy it doesn’t make sense, that there was more energy at the end of the experiment than at the beginning, which defies the laws of physics. Lucy mentions the book. Joe pulls her away and tells Eli to stay away from the book.

In the present day, Agent May leads a team into Momentum and finds bodies. Fitz, via camera, sees that Lucy had Morrow take some equipment. He deduces that Lucy is looking for a place to work.

Gabe is at home. He hasn’t seen Robbie in days and is on the phone searching for him. Daisy arrives at Gabe’s home and says she’s going to take him to Robbie.

Director Mace has a secret mission for Simmons. He says it’s a favor for the US government that involves Inhumans. Simmons takes some convincing but finally, agrees. Mace tells her she leaves now. Meanwhile, he’s on his way to his own mission. Simmons puts a hood over her head.

Daisy brings Gabe to Robbie on the Zephyr One. Gabe thinks Robbie is a secret agent and is suitably impressed. Robbie tells Gabe that they brought him on board because they’re afraid the people who snatched Eli will go for him.

Lucy and Eli argue over what went wrong with the original experiment. Lucy has brought them to a facility with far more power, but that could kill thousands of people if things go wrong.

Mace chimes into the Zephyr One’s comm system and tells them to prepare to be boarded so that he can apprehend the fugitives Quake and Ghost Rider. Mace boards and sends a team to search the Zephyr One.

Mack goes to the hangar. He hurries Quake, Ghost Rider, and Gabe into a containment unit and sends it beneath the ship to hide.

Mace and Coulson spar verbally. Mace is more concerned with Ghost Rider, the murderer, than Quake and demands to know where they are.

Gabe wants to know why they’re hiding. Daisy tries to cover for Robbie, but Gabe isn’t buying it. Robbie agrees to tell Gabe the truth.

Another flashback, this time to Robbie taking the Charger. Gabriel catches him sneaking out. Robbie admits he’s taking the car for another race. Gabe warns Robbie that the Locos are dangerous. Robbie isn’t worried. He thinks Gabe is too uptight, like Uncle Eli, and convinces Gabe to come with him to the race. A van follows behind the Charger.

In the present day, Fitz and May try to figure out what makes Lucy thinks she can succeed with the experiment this time around. SHIELD agents interrupt him, which sets him off. He’s worried about Simmons since she hasn’t contacted him in a while.

Robbie still blames himself for Gabriel ending up in a wheelchair. He says he should never have brought Gabe along.

Flashback to Robbie and Gabe heading towards the race. Robbie explains the physics of racing to Gabe, and Gabe wonders why Robbie doesn’t go back to school to become an engineer. Robbie values his freedom too much. The van that was following them stops in front of them. Someone gets out of the van and throws a molotov cocktail at the Charger’s windshield. Robbie drives away and tries to escape, but another car pulls up beside them and fires a gun through the window. The bullets hit Robbie and Gabe, and the car flips several times, finally landing upside down. Gabe remembers not being able to move and seeing Robbie’s lifeless body thrown from the car. In the present day, Gabe says he was sure Robbie was dead then. Robbie says that he was dead.

Fitz needs access to some redacted SSR files about Isodyne Energy (from Agent Carter Season 2), but Coulson is tied up with the director so he finds Mack instead. The equipment at Momentum was originally manufactured by Isodyne.

Gabe doesn’t believe Robbie, but he remembers “the good samaritan.” A man who pulled up on a motorcycle and dragged Gabe from the wreck. After saving Gabe, he walked over to Robbie and bent down to check on Robbie, who started moving.

Robbie tells him that’s not the whole story. He tells Robbie that when he was thrown from the car he prayed to anyone listening that he Gabe be spared and said that he’d give anything to save Gabe. Then he died. Then he heard a voice asking him if he wanted a second chance if he wanted to punish those who hurt Gabe and avenge his own death. He agreed, and he was alive again. He says when he came through he didn’t see a “good samaritan,” he saw the devil and remembers seeing the biker’s head as a skull wreathed in flame. The biker then transferred whatever was possessing him into Robbie.

Gabe realizes that makes Robbie the Ghost Rider. He assumes Robbie killed all of the Locos, but Robbie tries to explain it wasn’t him, but the thing inside of him. Robbie says the Locos got what they deserved, but Gabe refuses to let Robbie put their blood on his hands.

Mace and Coulson go to the hangar. Mace finds the Charger. He realizes where they’ve hidden Robbie and Daisy and elevates the containment unit back up. Fitz arrives to ask for access the SSR files that will lead them to Lucy, but Mace intercepts. Mace tells Robbie he’ll get a fair trial and demands the Zephyr turn around and return to HQ. Fitz and Coulson try to explain the danger Lucy represents, but Mace is no longer being friendly. Robbie tries to break out of the containment unit. He transforms into Ghost Rider and busts down the door.

Ghost Rider lunges at Mace, who dodges and tosses him. The two fight. Ghost Rider begins pounding on Mace. Coulson tries to talk him down, but he doesn’t listen. Gabriel calls out to Robbie and Ghost Rider yields and transforms back. Gabe seems disappointed in Robbie.

Fitz finally accesses the SSR files. He tells Mack that Peggy Carter encountered Isodyne while they were working on Dark Force (Agent Carter Season 2) and that the company was purchased by Roxxon in the 1950s and owns the land deeds to Momentum. He believes Lucy is headed to a Roxxon plant that was closed down for safety violations, but that could power her experiment.

Coulson and Mace discuss Reyes. Mace wants to treat him like a terrorist, but Coulson reminds Mace that they need him to deal with Lucy.

At the Roxxon Planet, Lucy and Eli prepare the experiment. Lucy wishes Joe was there, but Eli says he got what he deserves, saying that the thugs Joe hired put Gabe in a wheelchair. Eli says he tried to warn them about the Darkhold, but they wouldn’t listen.

Flashback to Momentum Labs. Eli finds Joe with the Darkhold. Joe reacts violently. Lucy says they just need to trust Joe. Eli says he doesn’t even know what the goal of the project is anymore. Lucy says things have changed, that they don’t even need a machine to generate matter anymore. They argue over whether God or the devil wrote the Darkhold.

The Zephyr One touches down at the Roxxon plant and May’s team meets them. Daisy says she can’t hack into the Roxxon plant’s system because it predates the internet. Mack, May, Coulson, Fitz, Robbie and SHIELD troops head inside.

Lucy encounters May, Coulson, and Robbie. Robbie sends May and Coulson to find Eli while he deals with Lucy. Lucy tells Robbie that they hired the gang to kill Eli and that hurting him and his brother was a mistake.

Coulson and May find the Darkhold. He gives the book to may and tells her to get out with it.

Fitz and Mack are having trouble shutting down the system. Mack suggests using one of the perpetual EMPs they picked up in Miami. He can’t get a signal to contact Daisy, so Mack leaves to get an EMP from the Zephyr One.

Eli finds Coulson. Coulson tells Eli that they have the book and they need to leave. Coulson asks Eli to help him dismantle the machine, but Eli locks himself in the chamber instead.

Lucy walks through Robbie attempting to poison him, but he’s unaffected. Robbie is after revenge, but Lucy says it was Eli who started all of this.

Flashback to Lucy encountering Eli in the lab alone. She realizes that everyone else is missing, that Eli wasn’t against Joe getting the power, he just wanted it himself. Eli throws Lucy into the chamber and turns on the device, turning her into a ghost.

Ghost Rider burns Lucy away. Mack arrives back at the Zephyr One. Coulson realizes that Eli has been behind everything, that he didn’t beat up Joseph as payback but because he wanted the Darkhold. The machine starts powering up. Coulson tries to dismantle it, but it goes off with Eli inside and Coulson, Fitz, and Robbie are caught in the blast.

Eli emerges from the chamber and is now able to create matter on his own.