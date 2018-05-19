Clark Gregg on the Future of ‘Agents of SHIELD’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is being brought to the brink in Avengers: Infinity War, but there’s another doomsday scenario playing out on the small screen.

With Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD reaching the finale of its fifth, and possibly last, season, Earth faces an uncertain future that hinges on the fate of one man: Agent Phil Coulson. We caught up with series star Clark Gregg at the premiere for Avengers: Infinity War, where he spoke about the show’s potential ending and what it could mean for the series.

“I have questions about the future of the show and for Coulson,” said Gregg. “It’s been a really … there’s been some very dark developments, and from the minute Joss [Whedon] pitched me the show five years ago, it was clear that he wouldn’t be brought back to life without repercussions, and some of those are finally coming due. So, it’s a fun story arc to tell and it’s been a very moving ending of the season, and we’ll see what happens from here.”

Coulson is facing the possibility of dying for the second time, and it seems less likely that the T.A.H.I.T.I. would be able to revive him yet again. But even if this is the end of the series and Coulson himself, fans can still look forward to seeing him back on the big screen.

Gregg has been announced as part of the cast of Captain Marvel, which will be set in the ’90s. Alongside Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury, other returning faces include Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser and Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Persuer, both of whom were last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The ’90s set film is said to be a loose adaptation of the Kree-Skrull War, providing a good reason to bring back all of these familiar faces.

But for the present day, we’re still waiting to find out the status of a potential sixth season for Agents of SHIELD.

The season finale — “The End” — airs on May 18. The official synopsis of the season finale states: “Coulson’s life or death is the challenge the team finds themselves in, as the wrong decision will cause the destruction of Earth.”

Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays on ABC.

Do you want to see another season of Marvel’s flagship television series? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Additional reporting by Scott Huver