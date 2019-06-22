Agents of SHIELD Reveals the First Time FitzSimmons Met SPOILER

Tonight’s Agents of SHIELD episode saw Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) trapped in a mind prison, forced to revisit important memories from their past. While some of the episode was incredibly dark and gut-wrenching, one moment in particular was extremely delightful. “Inescapable” treated viewers to a flashback of the first time FitzSimmons met Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), and it was just as adorable as you’d imagine.

Rocking that classic cardigan look, a young FitzSimmons nervously met Coulson, who ended up asking them to be a part of THE team. The scene showed Jemma eager to get on board while Fitz remained hesitant. While joining Coulson’s SHIELD team ultimately caused the two scientists a lot of grief, it also made them into the strong individuals they are today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Every nightmare can be traced back to one single moment,” Fitz says as the enter the memory.

“Relax, he’s just an agent,” Jemma says in the memory.

“Just an agent? Have you heard the stories?,” Fitz replied.

“Yes, I’ve heard the stories, don’t be weird!,” Jemma adds.

And just like that, the dynamic duo is introduced to the man who would soon become their mentor. The best moment of the scene is when Coulson remarks on how impressive it is that they’re the two youngest students ever enrolled at The Academy.

“Well, there can only be one youngest, sir,” Jemma responds smugly.

FitzSimmons also bickered in front of Coulson like the old days, which made this viewer incredibly emotional. The scene ended with wise words from their fearless leader, which ultimately sums up the theme of the episode.

“To be out there, seeing the lives you’re changing, you end up being the ones most changed by it,” Coulson explains.

Not only was this an emotional moment for any fan of FitzSimmons’ journey, but also a treat for anyone who missed seeing Coulson lay down some wisdom. Since the character died last season, Gregg has taken on the new role of Sarge, a sinister character who is trying to stop a greater alien threat on Earth. It’s been fun watching Gregg tackle a new character, but we’ll never say no to a Coulson flashback!

What did you think about the FitzSimmons/Coulson scene? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.