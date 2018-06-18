‘X-Men’ Star Says It’s Time for a Storm Spinoff

X-Men movies star Alexandra Shipp thinks it is time for Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, to go solo.

To be clear, Shipp tells The Hollywood Reporter that so far, there haven’t been any talks with 20th Century Fox about a solo Storm movie, but she thinks it’s about time for them to start.

“Not yet, but I am hoping we will get around to it,” Shipp says. “It is definitely time for these Storm fans to get the movie they have been dying for.”

Shipp goes onto say there’s a wealth of possible stories for a Storm movie to draw on.

“There are so many different storylines that we could take on when it comes to Storm — whether she is losing her powers or going back to Africa,” Shipp says. “I just want there to be a message of ‘this woman doesn’t need a man.’ Just one movie where a woman doesn’t need a man, really.”

Storm did famously lose her power in the 1980s while she was the leader of the X-Men. Rather than forcing her off the team, she actually defeated Cyclops in one-on-one combat without her powers in order to maintain her role as team leader and continued to lead the team without her powers for years, relying on her considerable fighting skill and cunning in the field.

When Professor X first found Storm, she was thought to be a goddess by a tribe in Kenya. Ever since she has felt a certain responsibility towards these people and periodically returns to check on them. She was also married to the King of Wakanda, Black Panther T’Challa, for a time.

Shipp began playing Storm in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, depicting a younger version of the character that was played by Halle Berry in the original X-Men movies. She will return as Ororo in X-Men: Dark Phoenix later this year.

Would you like to see a Storm solo movie? Is there a particular story you’d like it to be based on? Let us know in the comments!

X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming X-Men movies include Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.