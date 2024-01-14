Amazing Spider-Man: Josh Hutcherson Reflects on Losing Marvel Role to Andrew Garfield

Many know Josh Hutcherson for playing Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise, and last year he played Mike in Five Nights at Freddy's. Currently, the actor is promoting his new action flick, The Beekeeper, and has been reflecting on some of his biggest roles. During a recent interview with Inverse, the actor also opened up about one role he didn't get: Spider-Man. The actor was up for the role in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man, which ended up starring Andrew Garfield.

"Potentially, yeah," Hutcherson said when asked if Spider-Man is still a role he'd want to play. "I was a big Spider-Man fan all my life growing up from the old-school cartoons and stuff. But yeah, I'd be open to it, man. I'd throw some webs around."

"You never find out," he added about losing the role to Garfield. "They just end up hiring somebody else. So I never found out why. I also do know that three weeks or so after I auditioned, I ended up getting Hunger Games, so it kind of worked out."

Josh Hutcherson Confirms Five Nights at Freddy's 2:

Five Nights at Freddy's had major success at the box office, and fans have been waiting for Blumhouse to announce a sequel. In an interview with Variety this month, Hutcherson said that a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's is in the development stage.

"I know they're in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible," Hutcherson said. "Obviously, the fans are amazing and die-hard. For me to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal. We hoped it would connect with audiences. But I don't think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I'm dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I'm excited to see what they are doing next."

What Is The Beekeeper About?

You can read an official description of The Beekeeper here: "In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as 'Beekeepers.'"

The new action/thriller flick was helmed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad) and stars Jason Statham as well as Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons.

Statham and the film's writer, Kurt Wimmer (Salt), produced the film with Bill Block for Miramax and Chris Long for Cedar Park Studios. This reunites Statham with Miramax, who produced Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man and Operature Fortune: Ruse De Guerre.

The Beekeeper is now playing in theaters.