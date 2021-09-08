Andrew Garfield Can’t Stop & Won’t Stop Denying He’s In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Fans seem to believe that the smart money is on Andrew Garfield appearing in Sony and Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, and some have even claimed to have seen him on the set. The one person not buying it — at least not publicly — is Andrew Garfield, who has repeatedly rejected the idea that he will appear in the multiverse-hopping crossover. No Way Home, which features Tom Holland in his sixth film as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, is confirmed to feature appearances by Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx as Electro.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield told Variety. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

After the record-breaking success of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies swung to the top of the iTunes rental charts, with all seven exiting Spider-Man films ranking between #2 and #47 on iTunes within days of the trailer’s drop.

You can see the official synopsis for the film below.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.