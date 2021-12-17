Sony’s Spider-Man Movies Top Rental Charts After Record-Shattering Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

✖

All of Sony's Spider-Man movies are swinging back on top of digital sales charts in the wake of the record-shattering Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. After amassing 355.5 million views globally in 24 hours, breaking the all-time viewership record set by Marvel's Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the No Way Home trailer is driving digital rentals of every live-action Spider-Man movie on the iTunes Store. All seven films in Sony's twice-rebooted Spider-Man franchise chart in the top 50 of the 100 most popular rentals, including the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man trilogy and the two films starring Andrew Garfield as The Amazing Spider-Man.

Below are the most-rented live-action Spider-Man movies in the iTunes Top 100, where Sony's Spider-Man Universe spin-off Venom (2018) ranks at #30 and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2019) ranks at #67:

#2 — Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) #13 — Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) #14 — Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man (2002) #15 — Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) #25 — The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) #37 — The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) #47 — Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Far From Home, which ends with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) exposing Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) secret identity to the world, is more in-demand than 2021 new releases like Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (#3), Sony's own Peter Rabbit 2 (#4), and Marvel's Black Widow (#6). $5.99 new release rental The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is currently at #1 as of August 27.

Picking up where Far From Home left off, No Way Home sees the unmasked Spider-Man framed for Mysterio's murder and unable to separate his superhero life from Peter Parker's. When he asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a dangerous spell and make the world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, villains from across the Multiverse crossover into a new reality: the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The No Way Home trailer ends with the return of Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina), part of a multiversal Sinister Six with villains from past Spider-Man movies: the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx), and the Rhino (Paul Giamatti). It's rumored former Spider-Men Maguire and Garfield will reprise their roles and swing into action alongside Holland, who will "discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man," according to the official synopsis.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.