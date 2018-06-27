‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Abby Ryder Fortson Teases Cassie Lang Eventually Becoming Stature

Scott Lang may not be the only superhero in his family for long. It sounds like Ant-Man’s daughter is already looking towards her own superhero future.

Abby Ryder Fortson, who plays Scott’s daughter Cassie in Ant-Man and the Wasp, attended the film’s premiere. On the red carpet, she was asked if Cassie might want to follow in her father’s footsteps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, I think so,” Fortson says. “I think in this movie she really shows that she’s really interested in becoming a superhero. In the last movie, she doesn’t really wrap her head around it, so in this movie, she really wants to fight with her dad.”

Fortson has done her homework as well. As she says on the red carpet, she’s well aware that Cassie becomes a superhero in the comics who goes by the name “Stature.”

In the comics, Cassie gains the Giant-Man-like ability to grow to incredible size. As Stature, she joins up with the Young Avengers.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently suggested that Cassie’s inclusion in the Ant-Man films was partly to help establish a cornerstone to build the Young Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future, following in the footsteps of other successful teen superhero adaptations Cloak and Dagger and Runaways.

“Well…sure,” Feige said. “And both of those you just mentioned we talked about for a long time and they went over to be successful TV shows,” Feige said. “We’ve always been fans of Power Pack and figuring that out. And yes. So…where and when we would see the evolution of that? I don’t know. And certainly – taking our cue from the comics as we always do – that’s why we wanted Cassie, a very young Cassie in this movie, to be inspired by her father. Just planting seeds.”.

Would you like to see Cassie become Stature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Should she join the Young Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.