‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Debuts First Look at Ghost

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp has finally arrived, and with it, our very first look at the popular Marvel villain-turned-anti-hero, Ghost.

About 60 seconds into the new trailer, one shot of Ghost appears on the screen. Like the original character from the comics, this glance is completely shrouded in mystery, making fans wonder what exactly Ghost could be up to.

The suit is very accurate to the take depicted in the comics and animated series, as Ghost dons the white mask/hood and glowing red eyes. It’s impossible to tell who exactly is under the mask, but that’s one of the great things about the character throughout the comics.

While the suit has stayed the same, Ant-Man and the Wasp is putting Ghost through one massive change: this version of the character is a female.

In all of Ghost’s time in the comics, the character has appeared as a man. The same is true for Ghost’s turns on animated series like Avengers: Ultron Revolution and Spider-Man. The character was voiced by Jim Cummings in both scenarios.

Now, in Ant-Man and the Wasp, the character has taken a female turn, being portrayed by Hannah John-Kamen. The actress has appeared in shows like Game of Thrones, Black Mirror, and Killjoys, but is looking to take over the big screen in 2018. In addition to Ant-Man and the Wasp, John-Kamen can be seen in both Tomb Raider and Ready Player One later this year.

The big question now is which version of Ghost will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp. When the character originally debuted in the comics in 1987, he was a villain of Iron Man. However, as time went on, Ghost became more of an anti-hero, becoming a featured member of the Thunderbolts.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit theaters on July 6.