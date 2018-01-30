New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Poster Released

Trailers aren’t enough for Marvel Studios!

Earlier this morning, Marvel released the debut trailer for its upcoming blockbuster Ant-Man and the Wasp. Not long after the footage hit the internet, the official Twitter account for the movie released its first poster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the creative minds behind Ant-Man haven’t gotten tired of the “Ants are super tiny” jokes.

The poster is almost completely white, with the red and yellow movie logo at the bottom. It almost looks as if the poster mimicked one of those blank, variant comic covers. However, as you look a little closer, you’ll notice the film’s characters front-and-center.

Right in the middle of the poster are two very small figures, not much larger than a couple of specs. As you probably guessed, those two figures are the titular characters Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), a.k.a. Ant-Man, and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), a.k.a. The Wasp.

The original Ant-Man film, which was released in 2015, used a similar marketing strategy with one of its posters, including a very small version of the character that you could barely see. As you already know, the main function of the suits used by both characters is to shrink them down to the the size of simple bugs, allowing them to pull off incredible feats that they otherwise couldn’t.

In Captain America: Civil War, as well as in one shot of this trailer, you see that the suits can work in reverse, allowing Ant-Man to grow to an enormous size.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit theaters on July 6.