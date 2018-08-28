‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Concept Art Shows Scott Getting a Piggyback Ride

Ant-Man and the Wasp certainly had no shortage of heartwarming moments, but a new piece of concept art highlights what could have been.

Concept artist Ian Joyner recently shared a piece of work he did for the Marvel Studios sequel, which shows a middle-sized Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) getting a piggyback ride from his daughter, Cassie (Abby Fortson). You can check it out below.

“A key frame I did for Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Joyner explains in the photo’s caption. “As a dad, I tend to give a lot of piggyback rides…Just once I wish someone would give ME one! A little idea for how Ant-Man might bond with his daughter, or perhaps escape a roving band of school kids! Ant-Man costume designed by the amazing Andy Park, Helmet model done by the great Adam Ross!”

While the scene in the concept art ultimately didn’t make it into the film, it is pretty adorable, and does showcase the unique dynamic that Cassie and Scott have obtained.

“Abby is fantastic,” director Peyton Reed said in a recent interview. “She was six when we shot the first one, and nine when we shot this one, and just to kind of see how she’s grown in those three years… She’s such a sharp kid, and so focused, but still maintains her little-kid-ness. She’s very natural. And the rapport between Paul [Rudd] and Abby is terrific, and I’m glad we were able to really capture that. She’s terrific, and I think it was fun story-wise to, yes, start maybe planning seeds for the idea that the first time we see them together in the movie, and he’s kind of built this whole cardboard maze to show her, okay, I can’t responsively shrink you down, but this is what it’s like to shrink. This is kind of what it’s like, and she’s intrigued, and says, ‘Oh, I wish we could do it for real.’ So there’s a real curiosity about her dad, and what he does.”

And to an extent, the photo does show the early stages of some of the size-changing antics within Ant-Man and the Wasp, which came about in an interesting way.

“With Scott it occurred to us, well since the first movie Hank and Hope have really been obsessed with building this quantum tunnel and that is their mission.” Reed recently explained. “So maybe the Ant-Man technology’s kind of been put on the back burner. So we see that Hank Pym has been developing a new Ant-Man suit, but currently there’s not really anyone to wear it. And we liked the idea of when he first puts on the suit he’s saying ‘It’s still a work in progress.’”

“Having fun with this malfunctioning suit it seemed like a really fun comedic conceit for obvious reasons, but it also gave us a lot of different visuals and things to play with.” Reed continued. “And then in the third act, it presents more of a dramatic challenge that he’s got this goal and its being foiled by this suit.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.