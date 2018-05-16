‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Plot Their Next Move in New Photo

It looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp have quite a mission on their hands.

A new photo from the upcoming Marvel Studios film has been making the rounds online, which shows its two titular heroes, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) talking in the back of a van. You can check it out below!

Sure, the photo doesn’t reveal too much about the film’s plot, but it does highlight the fun dynamic that the two are expected to have in the upcoming sequel.

“The movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp.” director Peyton Reed recently told ComicBook.com. “And really, at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it. Their relationship is a little fractured. It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people.”

But for Lilly’s fan-favorite female hero, that relationship will pose a rather interesting question, as part of her hero’s journey.

“I think for Hope particularly, the question is out there: ‘Do I need this guy in my life? I’m a fully formed hero in my own right, do I need a partner?’” Reed explained. “That was really a fun kind of premise to start from.”

“Evangeline is so good as Wasp.” Reed continued. “You know, it’s Hope van Dyne, and she’s a really, really complicated character, and she’s a really good counterbalance to Paul. I mean it was very important to me in a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp that she’s not a supporting character. She’s a lead character. That this story is really about both of them, and in some ways more about her. That was important to me, but yeah, she’s really great in the movie.”

With Ant-Man and the Wasp only about a month-and-a-half away – and Marvel fans still reeling from the cataclysm of Avengers: Infinity War – it’s safe to say that expectations are high for the upcoming sequel. And it sounds like Ant-Man and the Wasp will play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s overall proceedings, alongside Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and Avengers 4.

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Stephen McFeely recently told ComicBook.com. “There’s a relationship between them all.”

What do you think of this new Ant-Man and the Wasp still? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will fly into theaters on July 6th.