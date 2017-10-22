New ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Set Photos Show Paul Rudd Running Into Action

Paul Rudd is sprinting into action as Ant-Man in new photos from the Atlanta set of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The new photos show Rudd in costume as Ant-Man making a run for it.

Paul Rudd was spotted filming ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ – see pics of him in superhero mode! https://t.co/2tXzspVfH6 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 13, 2017

Rudd is back as Scott Lang in the sequel to 2015’s sleeper hit Ant-Man. He’ll be teaming up with Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, who co-starred in the first Ant-Man movie but this time will suit up Ant-Man’s partner the Wasp. Also returning is Michael Douglas as the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym.

Plot details about Ant-Man and the Wasp remain scarce, though some rumors suggest that it will take place shortly after Ant-Man’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War, but that it will also include an important flashback scene.

The film will involve Hope’s mother, and the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer. Ant-Man and the Wasp will also introduce a classic Iron Man villain, Ghost, to Marvel Cinematic Universe, though with a bit of a twist since the traditionally male villain will be played by Hannah John-Kamen.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed is also returning for the sequel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Thor: Ragnarok on November 2, 2017. Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.