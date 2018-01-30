The Internet Reacts to Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man & the Wasp’ Trailer

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp debuted today, and it looks like its a bonafide hit amongst fans.

The trailer, which you can check out in the link above, previews the next adventure of Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). As the trailer shows, that will involve plenty of size-changing antics, new villains, and fallout from Captain America: Civil War.

“The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: what was Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne’s reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?” director Peyton Reed revealed late last year. “We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man.”

Judging by the response online, people are loving the trailer, from those energized by the awesome stunts to those falling in love all over again with Wasp. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

MARVEL IS FEEDING US SO WELL FIRST #BlackPanther AND NOW #AntManandWasp pic.twitter.com/Ag54vnp9Fj — jess | 16 days (@buckyspunisher) January 30, 2018

One of Marvel’s most underrated gems! So excited for this sequel and all it has to offer pic.twitter.com/Ay37v7jYmx — ? (@Henny_Gawd) January 30, 2018

This is me after watching the trailer #AntManandWasp pic.twitter.com/CrFHvFQbyj — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) January 30, 2018

