7 MCU Villains Who Could Have Beaten the Original Avengers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced many important heroes and villains, but few have reached the iconic status of the franchise’s original Avengers. The likes of Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye have all become legendary figures within the MCU, also making them remarkably popular and respected characters in the wider world of pop culture. However, the stakes within the MCU seem to have been raised continually since the Avengers were first assembled to battle the threat posed by Loki and his Chitauri army. Some of the antagonists introduced into the franchise have abilities that far exceed even those of its first team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Since the events of Phase One, the TV shows and movies of the MCU have brought in a number of powerful villains. This has seen numerous antagonists appear that are more than capable of taking on the MCU’s original Avengers and winning, given the original team’s somewhat limited capabilities. Though the ranks of the franchise’s heroes have been bolstered by more powerful heroes since, the MCU’s original Avengers would have failed against some of its new villains.

1) Ego

Introduced in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ego the Living Planet’s story was changed for the MCU. His role as Peter Quill’s biological father was connected to his cosmic-level plan to absorb all life into himself, making him an incredibly dangerous villain. In addition, his manipulative nature and lack of any moral scruples make him not just one of the MCU’s most hateable villains, but also one capable of defeating the franchise’s original Avengers.

2) Gorr the God Butcher

Though his role in Thor: Love and Thunder left much to be desired, Gorr the God Butcher is undoubtedly one of the MCU’s most powerful new villains. Thor was unable to stop him from reaching Eternity, even with the assistance of Valkyrie and Mighty Thor. Considering this, and the fact that he was able to kill multiple gods within the MCU, it’s difficult to see how Thor and the other original Avengers would be able to successfully oppose the God Butcher.

3) Surtur

Another MCU villain that Thor was unable to stop was Surtur, the powerful being of legend destined to destroy Asgard. When Thor was bested by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, he effectively called in Surtur to consume Asgard and Hela along with it in a massive display of overwhelming power. Seeing how swiftly and easily he destroys Thor’s home indicates just how futile it would be for the original Avengers to attempt to stand against Surtur, as he would easily defeat them all.

4) Arishem

Although Eternals is considered by many as one of the MCU’s weakest movies, its introduction of the immensely powerful Arishem changed the landscape of the MCU. With the franchise branching out into cosmic-scale threats, the Celestial villain is one of the most powerful beings currently active within the MCU. As such, there’s no way that the original Avengers would be any sort of match for him, with even the godlike Eternals seemingly powerless to directly oppose him.

5) Galactus

Galactus is set to arrive in the MCU as the main antagonist of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and though he has yet to make his official debut, he’s another cosmic-level threat to the Marvel Universe. Galactus is capable of consuming entire planets, making him one of the most powerful figures in the entire MCU. On balance, there’s no way that the franchise’s original Avengers would be able to stand against him, with even the team’s most powerful members seeming insignificant against such a threat.

6) Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff may have herself been an Avenger at one time, but her later villain turn saw her become the Scarlet Witch, one of the most powerful magical villains in the Marvel Universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed Wanda dispatching Earth-838’s Illuminati with ease, demonstrating her magical prowess and her ability to take on entire teams of heroes at once. Her magical nature alone would make the MCU’s original Avengers no match for her, even if they were all to face her at once (she managed to mostly best them all anyway in Avengers: Age of Ultron).

7) Dormammu

Dormammu may not have featured heavily in the MCU, but he is still lurking somewhere in the background of the franchise. His appearance in Doctor Strange established his dominion over the Dark Dimension and the immense power at his command, marking him as another of the MCU’s most major threats. The sheer scope of his magical power would allow him to defeat the franchise’s original Avengers with ease, further evidencing how the horizons of the franchise have broadened in terms of power levels.