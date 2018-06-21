‘Ant-Man & The Wasp’: Hannah John-Kamen Talks Playing Gender Swapped Ghost Role

Ant-Man and Wasp will meet a lethal villain named Ghost in the film, but Hannah John-Kamen‘s version is a bit different from the comics.

The biggest difference, of course, is that in the books Ghost is male, but Marvel Studios decided to switch things up for the movie, making the character a female instead. At a recent set visit for Ant-Man and The Wasp ComicBook.com was on hand when Hannah John-Kamen addressed playing this new spin on the character.

“Definitely that, that’s been amazing,” John-Kamen said. “I think that you know, the kind of gender swapping from male to female is, you look at graphic novels, you look at comic books, written so long ago. They’re like 50-years old or 40-years old. It’s nice to like go, do you know what? This is a modern, it’s a modern world. It’s again, freeing, to be able to take that character and go, yeah, that can be played by a male or female and that’s definitely forward thinking, and that’s been amazing to be able to do.”

Within the scope of comics, there just aren’t as many female villains as their male counterparts, and John-Kamen has enjoyed adding another to the ranks. “Antagonist, yeah, there’s not been, so it’s definitely, it’s definitely positive.”

The Ghost character in the comics has always had a cool looking suit and interesting abilities, but more often than not never rose above those two elements to create a fully rounded character. That’s part of the reason why Marvel chose to switch it up for the movie, as Ant-Man and The Wasp producer Stephen Broussard explains.

“We thought that was a cool opportunity to create a character that was all about mystery and kind of, ‘What are the origins? and ‘What is the backstory? What is the goals and agendas of this person?’ It was a great vehicle for the kind of the story you wanted to tell because Ghost in the comics itself was a mystery. So she’s very different from what has come before in the comics but in ways that kind of…Suffice it to say that she is on a path and she is on a mission at odds with our heroes on this journey but of a similar goal, of a similar aim, at the worst possible time for Scott Lang,” Broussard said.

