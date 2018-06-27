Kevin Feige on ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ And ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Timelines

Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s near-simultaneous timing with Avengers: Infinity War was no mistake by Marvel Studios.

As revealed in a recent TV spot for the upcoming film, the sequel to Ant-Man is taking place two years after the events of Captain America: Civil War, lining it up nicely with the events of Avengers: Infinity War. While the Avengers are off doing battle with Thanos, Scott Lang is fighting his own battles on the United States’ west coast. It’s not the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen such overlap in its films’ timelines and, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, likely won’t be the last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think that’s happened in the past as well,” Feige said. “We just haven’t called it out as directly but the notion of this was always to be a relative stand alone film that took into account what was a fun cameo in Civil War, was really a giant deal and a big sacrifice for [Scott Lang] in his real life in his relation with his daughter and his relationship with Hank and Hope and this guy whose entire first movie was about becoming a good guy and coming out of prison and trying to make the right life for himself, which he did and he became a hero. He answered a call when heroes needed him and now he’s been under house arrest for two years.”

While Scott’s story is the one fans are more familiar with ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp, its the hero whose name is second in the title who they’ll be talking about after watching. Of course, this means Feige has plans for The Wasp in the future, already.

“I think [Evangeline Lilly has] talked about it,” Feige said. “There’s already been additional Wasp filming of her for future movies but she’s great.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp did everything Ant-Man did not allow the heroine to do. “This whole movie was about putting her at the forefront and was about making good on the promise of the end of the last film where she says, ‘About damn time,’” Feige said. “And that whole movie was about the fact that clearly she was qualified to put on a suit and do what was right but she kept being prevented by her father, for reasons that were revealed in that film and reasons that have to do with her mother and now, of course, she becomes the key hero to attempt to rescue her mom. Seeing that father-daughter relationship repaired in this movie was something that was great fun for us and to see her step in the forefront. That’s why we picked Evangeline the first time because we knew she’d be an unbelievable hero.”

Marvel’s next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.