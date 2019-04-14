Anthony Hopkins Shares Delightful Throwback Video From ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Set

Odin may have died in Thor: Ragnarok, but the character lives on with Anthony Hopkins, the iconic actor who has portrayed Thor’s father in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011. Hopkins recently shared a throwback video from the Thor: Ragnarok set, which shows him singing and dancing while in costume. Clearly, the actor knows how to have a good time.

“Fun memories on set of Thor… Happy Saturday everyone,” he wrote. Hopkins credited Juan Miguel for taking the video, who you can follow on Instagram here.

Many fans were quick to comment on Hopkins’ post, clearly loving the behind-the-scenes fun.

“I had a feeling you loved running around in this costume, now it’s confirmed,” @ShaynaGrissom wrote.

“Who knew Anthony Hopkins was our spirit animal?,” @Islavt13 joked.

“I would love to see a prequel of Odin performed by you, even if it has nothing to do with Thor, there is so much potential,” @el.fervillarreal suggested.

There’s nothing more fun than some light-hearted Odin content. In fact, someone on Reddit recently posed a hilarious question about the character.

Hopkins, who turned 81 in December, isn’t slowing down any time soon. In addition to playing King Lear in a 2018 TV movie adaptation of the Shakespeare play, Hopkins currently stars as Dr. Robert Ford on Westworld, which is expected to return for a third season in 2020. This year, Hopkins can be seen in Elyse, a new drama from his wife, Stella Hopkins.

The actor is also currently in production for The Pope, in which he’ll be portraying Pope Benedict opposite Jonathan Pryce’s Pope Francis. The film is being helmed by Fernando Meirelles, the Brazilian director best known for City of God and The Constant Gardner. Hopkins can also be seen in the upcoming drama Now Is Everything alongside Madeline Brewer and Melora Walters.

Follow Anthony Hopkins on Twitter and Instagram for his latest updates.

The next MCU film to hit theaters will be Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

