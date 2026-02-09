10 Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Deserve Their Solo Movies

Marvel’s endless roster hides a wild number of characters who’ve spent decades doing the narrative heavy lifting without ever being trusted to headline. Some of them have evolved through wildly inventive comic arcs and editorial mood swings, yet still remain on the bench when it’s time for box-office glory. The comics have already proven that these lesser-known heroes can sustain complex emotional journeys; the movies just haven’t had the imagination to notice.

Critics always talk about superhero fatigue, but the truth is, fans are tired of repetition, not capes. The underused corners of Marvel Comics still hold the risk, tone, and voice that could make the cinematic universe feel alive again… if anyone at HQ remembered how weird their source material really is.

10. Moonstone (Karla Sofen)

Karla Sofen began as a manipulative psychologist who used her brilliance and ruthlessness to become the supervillain-turned-antihero Moonstone. With powers derived from a Kree gravity stone, she possesses flight, energy projection, and intangibility. Her complex morality and history with teams like the Thunderbolts make her a layered character who easily rivals more well-known figures in the Marvel Universe.

A solo film could explore her descent into moral ambiguity — capturing the psychological warfare between her human intellect and cosmic powers. Moonstone’s story provides fertile ground for a sharp, character-driven thriller centered on narcissism, redemption, and power addiction, something Marvel’s cinematic slate has yet to truly explore.

9. Monica Rappaccini

A genius biochemist and the head of A.I.M., Monica Rappaccini represents the darker side of scientific progress. She’s one of Marvel’s most dangerous human intellects, manipulating technology and biology with equal cruelty and brilliance. Her conflicts with Hulk, Iron Man, and S.H.I.E.L.D. prove her value as more than a mere villain — she’s an ideological foil for heroes who crave control over chaos.

Her solo story could dive into the ethics of science and power, examining how obsession can rot even the most rational mind. A film centered on Rappaccini would not need traditional heroics; her journey alone would stand as a tense, cerebral study of a visionary driven too far by her own brilliance.

8. Elsa Bloodstone

Elsa Bloodstone, monster hunter extraordinaire, brings style, wit, and a brutal sense of humor into Marvel’s darker corners. She inherits her power and mission from her father Ulysses Bloodstone, armed with superhuman strength and an eternal fight against the supernatural. Her personality — equal parts sardonic and fearless — gives her the same swagger that made Deadpool and Blade fan favorites.

A solo film could expand on Marvel’s occult side while delivering sharp British sarcasm and bloody good fun. Think gothic horror intertwined with modern adventure — a chance to make monster hunting stylish and deeply personal in a cinematic landscape saturated with cosmic stakes.

7. Blue Marvel (Adam Brashear)

A genius physicist and one of the most powerful beings in Marvel Comics, Adam Brashear represents untapped narrative potential. His backstory as a hero forced into obscurity due to racial prejudice during the 1960s adds emotional weight that no cosmic spectacle can outshine. He stands as a cerebral powerhouse who has saved the world countless times — often unnoticed.

A movie could explore his double life as a scientist and superhero, along with his philosophical introspection about heroism in an unjust society. With a blend of intellect and action, Blue Marvel’s story would challenge both the genre’s social commentary and cinematic spectacle standards.

6. Wiccan (Billy Kaplan)

Wiccan, the magically gifted son of Wanda Maximoff, balances vulnerability and immense power in equal measure. His journey captures themes of identity, purpose, and expectation as he grapples with his lineage and destiny. As a member of the Young Avengers, he has already proved his courage, but his potential reaches far beyond team dynamics.

A solo Wiccan story could explore the metaphysics of magic through emotion, connection, and belief rather than pure spectacle. His arc naturally lends itself to introspective storytelling about personal power and the fear of inheriting family mistakes within a multiverse that often punishes empathy.

5. Squirrel Girl (Doreen Green)

Squirrel Girl has long been written off as Marvel’s quirky punchline, yet few heroes win as many battles — or as cleverly — as she does. Her charm lies not in overwhelming power but in tactical wit and genuine compassion. She has defeated Doctor Doom, Thanos, and Galactus through creative problem-solving, often without resorting to violence.

A solo film could celebrate optimism as strength, positioning her as the antidote to cynicism. Done with sincerity, it could break superhero fatigue by embracing joy, cleverness, and empathy in a world where heroism often defaults to trauma and vengeance.

4. America Chavez

America Chavez brings cosmic power, queer identity, and raw pride into a universe that often sidelines intersectional heroes. Her ability to punch star-shaped portals between realities perfectly suits Marvel’s expanding multiverse themes. Despite her appearances in team settings, her layered past — raised by mothers in another dimension — deserves focused exploration.

A solo America Chavez movie could mesh interdimensional action with grounded emotional storytelling about belonging and identity. It would highlight her confidence and defiance not as gimmicks, but as the backbone of a young hero unafraid to shape her own universe.

3. Namorita

Namorita, cousin to Namor, has existed in his shadow for decades despite being just as compelling. Her Atlantean heritage mixes royal duty with rebellion, and her involvement with New Warriors frames her as a leader torn between two worlds. Environmental awareness, political tension, and personal guilt form core elements of her character arc.

A solo movie could explore undersea politics through her perspective, contrasting the grandeur of Atlantis with the surface world’s exploitation of the oceans. Namorita’s complex integrity would add substance to a cinematic universe still learning how to handle nuanced morality.

2. Shang-Chi (Comics Version)

Before his cinematic debut softened his edges, comic-book Shang-Chi was a brutal, philosophical master of kung fu shaped by espionage, honor, and rebellion. His stories focus on mastery of the self, exploring the tension between discipline and emotion. The comics capture a more grounded tone than the film interpretation, deserving a faithful, gritty return.

A standalone adaptation that embraces his comic roots would be visually rich and thematically centered on inner conflict, not spectacle. It could reclaim martial arts storytelling within Marvel’s universe.

1. Silver Surfer (Norrin Radd)

The Silver Surfer remains one of Marvel’s most profound creations — a cosmic philosopher burdened by guilt and isolation. His stories blend cosmic wonder with existential despair, addressing questions of duty, morality, and redemption. Despite his cultural recognition, he has never received a proper film truly mirroring his comic book depth. A solo Silver Surfer film could move beyond standard superhero fare, capturing quiet tragedy and cosmic grandeur at once.

