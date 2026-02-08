New Cyberpunk Game Is Available for Free for All Steam Users

There is a new cyberpunk game available on PC that is available for free for all Steam users, and it is even playable on Steam Deck. The new free game was just released this past week on February 5, and apparently, it is quite good, or at least this is what its 95% approval rating suggests. And this high approval rating is not across a small number of reviews, but 468 user reviews, making the return more noteworthy and impressive. In other words, not only is this new free Steam game apparently good, but it is proving pretty popular as well, which you would expect from a game that is both free and quality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new free Steam game in question is Cherry Picker and Jungle Game Lab’s cyberpunk adventure game, D1AL-ogue. In it, you play an android repair technician in an unnamed cyberpunk city where the sun never rises. Your job is to fix not just their broken bodies, but their broken hearts through conversation. In addition to this, there is a puzzle element to the game that ties into the repair process. In short, its a cyberpunk visual novel with match3 puzzle gameplay, and again, it is apparently pretty great.

Play video

“The Fact That It Is Free Is Amazing”

As you can see in the trailer above, the game has a vibe and aesthetic very similar to 2016 indie hit, VA-11-Hall-A. And according to user reviews, the only complaint is that the game isn’t longer, an understandable shortcoming given that it is completely free.

“I dont usually play visual novel style games, but the oldschool art immediately pulled me in.” reads the top user review. “You repair ‘eves’ by merging modules while listening to their stories, which is surprisingly fascinating. The artwork is excellent throughout.”

Another user review adds: “I feel like I should’ve paid for this wonderful experience.” Another user review further adds: “This game is well made, and worthy of being a $15 game. The fact that it is free is amazing.”

Why it is free, we do not know. Sometimes free games like this are released to garner interest and prove point of concept to investors/publishers for a full game. There’s no word of this being the case here, though. That said, and as noted, don’t expect much more than a few hours with this new free PC game.

If this new free cyberpunk game on Steam doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is it’s not the only one. Last month, another cyberpunk game was released on Steam, for free, and it is also pretty good.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.