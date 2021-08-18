Captain America 4 Confirmed, Anthony Mackie Starring

✖

Sam Wilson is getting to fly on his own as Captain America, but not just in a Disney+ TV series. It was reported earlier this year that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman had been hired by Marvel Studios to write a fourth Captain America film, this one centered on Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson instead of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. It seems like the development is finally moving forward, as the film's star has signed the contract.

According to Deadline, Mackie has closed a deal with Marvel Studios to reprise the role of Sam Wilson in Captain America 4. At this time, Captain America 4 is still in the development stages, as a director has yet to board the film. Spellman is writing the screenplay alongside Dalan Musson, who was a staff writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Sam's eventual takeover of the Captain America mantle seemed inevitable at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, when Steve Rogers handed him the iconic shield. However, Sam had conflicting feelings regarding what the shield could represent, especially as a Black man in America, and he explored them throughout his Disney+ series. The show's final title card changed to reveal he had officially taken on the mantle.

"Well, because the shield belongs to Steve, and you know, Sam got into this because of his relationship with Steve. Sam wasn’t waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become Captain America," Mackie explained when asked why Sam was struggling with taking up the shield. "The whole goal and idea was to save the world with Steve. So if he's Cap, that means Steve is no longer with him," Mackie added. "So, it takes the fun out of it. You know, the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted you people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with."

There have been reports that Evans' Steve Rogers is going to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, but that comeback won't be taking place in Sam's solo movie. Per Deadline's report, Steve Rogers won't have any sort of role in Captain America 4.

