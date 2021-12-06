Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Has the Perfect Response for Anthony Mackie Getting His Own Captain America Movie

Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland have had a fun rivalry over the course of their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first time Holland’s Peter Parker showed up on screen, he was often found fighting Anthony Mackie’s Falcon. Then came a convention appearance in 2018 where Holland joked about having the upper hand in the MCU because he’s gotten his own franchise. Fast forward a few years and Holland says he’s not ready to eat his words just quite yet—he’ll cross that bridge when Captain America 4 eventually comes out.

“He hasn’t gotten his own movie yet. He got a TV show, but he didn’t get his own movie. Also, it’s called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s not called The Falcon,” Holland joked with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “I saw that online where everyone was like ‘Ah, Tom Holland’s eating his words,’ and I’m like, I’m not eating my words, there’s not a Falcon movie yet.”

When our Phase Zero podcast spoke with Captain America 4 producer Nate Moore earlier this year, the longtime Marvel executive teased an underdog story in the fourth feature.

“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,” Moore said at the time. “Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next?”

He added, “I think is fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while Captain America 4 has yet to set a release date.