Anthony Ramos Discusses Getting Cast as Marvel's The Hood, Provides Update on Ironheart (Exclusive)

Just as Captain America: Civil War launched the world of Wakanda, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever helped usher in another new franchise. This past November's Letitia Wright-led sequel saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, a super genius who crafts her own Iron Man suit at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Fans got some snippets of Riri in action in both the streets of Boston as well as on an ocean battle with Namor and the Talokaneans. While she was playing supporting in those scenes, Riri will take center stage in the upcoming Ironheart series, a project that wrapped production back in November 2022.

Beyond being a solo story for Riri, Ironheart will see the MCU debut of actor Anthony Ramos. The Hamilton star had been long-rumored for a number of Marvel Studios productions before he was officially confirmed to be portraying The Hood within Ironheart.

Speaking to ComicBook.co at the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere, Ramos revealed that The Hood was always the only Marvel role he was truly in the running for.

"[The role in] Ironheart was always the role that they had in mind. The other ones were all just rumors, which I was flattered about. I was like, 'Oh, that's kind of cool!'" Ramos said. "I was waiting on Marvel to call, but finally they did. The Hood, we had fun. I had fun with that role."

In the comics, Parker Robbins existed as just a petty thief before his life of crime led him to stealing a cloak and boots from a servant of Dormammu, which turned him into The Hood. His new wardrobe granted him the powers of teleportation, invisibility, and levitation. He also has ties to Kingpin, Daredevil, Elektra, Hawkeye, and Black Cat.

Considering Ironheart has been in post-production for over six months now, precedence indicates that some of the episodes have already been polished. Even if that is the case, Ramos is in the dark regarding their status.

"I haven't seen anything," Ramos added. "I haven't seen anything, so I'm excited to see it, eventually."

Ironheart is currently listed as having a Fall 2023 premiere date on Disney+, but an official release has yet to be confirmed. For now, Ramos can be seen leading the Autobots when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters this Friday, June 9th.