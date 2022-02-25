Ironheart: Anthony Ramos’ Marvel Role is Reportedly Series’ Villain

There’s a new report that Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will be playing a villain when he makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Ironheart. News of Ramos’ addition to the Ironheart cast came at the beginning of February, with his role being kept a closely guarded secret. However, The Hollywood Reporter claims Ramos will be the villain of the Disney+ series focusing on Riri Williams, a young MIT student who builds her own suit of armor similar to Iron Man. She eventually went on to replace Tony Stark as Iron Man in the Marvel Universe following his death in the Civil War II event.

When Deadline originally broke the news of Anthony Ramos joining Ironheart, the outlet compared his casting to Jonathan Majors first appearing as He Who Remains/Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki before becoming the main villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Since Kang is one of the signature antagonists of the Avengers, he is almost destined to have a ripple effect across the MCU. If Ramos’ character is similar to Kang in scope, then Ironheart won’t be the only Marvel Studios project Ramos will show up in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dominique Thorne will portray Riri Williams / Ironheart, but is going to first appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed to ComicBook.com that Thorne will make her MCU debut as Ironheart ahead of the release of her self-titled series. “We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first,” Feige said in an interview surrounding the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. “She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.”

Set photos for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever help set up Riri Williams’ MCU introduction. A series of vehicles being transported into Worchester, Massachusetts featured “Cambridge” labeling. Cambridge Massachusetts, of course, is the location of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the school that Riri attends while she’s building the Ironheart suit. Dominique Thorne was later spotted on the Black Panther 2 set.

Ironheart was one of the many Marvel Studios projects announced by Kevin Feige during 2020’s Disney Investors Day Presentation. Other series revealed for Disney+ included Secret Invasion, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Armor Wars, and The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special.

What Marvel villain would you like to see Anthony Ramos play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!